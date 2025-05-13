Proposals to legalise assisted dying in Scotland passes first stage after Scottish Parliament vote

Doctor Geri Hignett protests against a change in the law on assisted dying, beside protesters demonstrating in support, outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

MSPs have voted in favour of plans to legalise assisted dying - passing 70 votes to 56.

The stage one vote passed the general principles of the bill ahead of suggested changes.

It will be subject to further votes at the committee stage and in the chamber before potentially becoming law.

The MSP seeking to introduce assisted dying for terminally ill Scots has called on Holyrood to back his “brave” and “compassionate” proposals.

An emotional Liam McArthur insisted Scotland “is ready” for such change, as he opened a landmark debate at Holyrood.

The Liberal Democrat has brought forward a member’s Bill in the Scottish Parliament that would, if passed, allow those at an advanced stage of a terminal illness the right to seek medical help to die.

Insisting there is “overwhelming” support for such a change, Mr McArthur told Holyrood: “Today we can take a significant step forward, giving terminally adults across Scotland more choice.

“It’s a brave step, yes, but it is a compassionate one.

“And it is a step I believe Scotland is ready to take.”

While MSPs in all parties had a free vote on the issue, First Minister John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said previously they will vote against the Bill, as have Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is seen on a TV screen closing the debate on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

He stated: “I know how much this Bill matters to those dying Scots and their families who are desperate to see the law changed, to allow more choice, compassion and dignity at the end of life.

“And it’s their voices, their needs, their interests, that must be at the centre of this debate and at the forefront of our minds as we come to vote this evening.”

His comments came as actress Liz Carr urged MSPs to vote against assisted dying legislation if they have any concerns about the proposals.

She spoke out as opponents of the Bill rallied outside Holyrood as MSPs prepared to debate the change.

Carr, a wheelchair user, told the PA news agency the definition of a terminal illness was too broad in Mr McArthur’s Bill as she urged those with any concerns to vote no.

“If you have any concerns and if you are going into this thinking: ‘I’m not sure’, then now is the time to vote no on this,” she said.

In a message to all MSPs she said: “If MSPs are on the fence, I would say vote it down now if you have any doubts and any concerns.”

Opponents of the Bill fear the proposals could leave disabled people and vulnerable Scots feeling under pressure to prematurely end their lives.

But its supporters insist there is a groundswell of public support for changing the law, arguing the current ban on assisted dying leads to suffering for people at the end of their lives as well as their families.

SNP MSP Elena Witham as MSPs debate the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray – who said on Monday he would abstain in the initial vote to preserve his neutral stance – praised Mr McArthur’s handling of the process, which he described as “careful and considered”.

Mr Gray added: “This debate is one of the most significant that we have faced over the course of this Parliament and a matter of conscience for colleagues across the chamber.

“Colleagues will be wrestling with their individual consciences today, recognising that there is not inconsequential choice before us today.”

He added: “Irrespective of the outcome of this vote, we must use this momentum to ensure Scotland is a place in which we can have open, honest and supportive conversations about living and dying well.

“But also, given the deeply held views in here and amongst our constituents… whichever way Parliament votes this evening, we must show leadership to those whose views will not be reflecting in Parliament’s decision, to provide reassurance, support and clarity.

“Regardless of the position taken by Parliament today, I intend to do what I can as quickly as possible from the Government’s perspective to provide just that.”