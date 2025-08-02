Swinney brands Gaza crisis ‘genocide’ after Fringe show disrupted by protesters

2 August 2025, 13:43 | Updated: 2 August 2025, 14:29

First Minister John Swinney appearing with comedian Susan Morrison
First Minister John Swinney appearing with comedian Susan Morrison. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has described the crisis in Gaza as a “genocide” after a Fringe show he appeared at was repeatedly disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the Stand Comedy Club in Edinburgh after the First Minister was interrupted seven times by six different groups of protesters during a conversation with comedian Susan Morrison.

The protesters urged the First Minister to describe the crisis as a genocide and stop state funding for arms companies.

Speaking to journalists after the event, the First Minister said: “It’s quite clear that there is a genocide in Palestine – it can’t be disputed.

“I have seen reports of terrible atrocities which have the character of being genocide.

“I’ve expressed that and obviously it’s not reached all those individuals, but that’s my feeling.”

Read more: PM to hold crunch Cabinet meeting to discuss Gaza as aid drops begin ahead of UK-led peace plan reveal

Read more: Swinney to press Trump on Scotch whisky tariffs exemption

The event was disrupted five times by six different groups of protesters throughout the event who held up signs that spelled the word "genocide"
The event was disrupted five times by six different groups of protesters throughout the event who held up signs that spelled the word "genocide". Picture: PA

The Scottish Government has been criticised for – while not funding directly the manufacturing of munitions – providing money for apprenticeships at firms which build weapons.

But the First Minister said the Government’s commercial arm Scottish Enterprise has the “strictest assessments imaginable about the purpose and the use of public expenditure in companies who may be related to defence industries”.

Pushed on providing money for staff who could potentially build munitions, the First Minister added: “We’re trying to enable companies to diversify their activities, that’s the purpose.

“That’s why the due diligence checks are applied and they are applied unreservedly.”

Throughout the show, groups of attendees stood up, holding signs which spelled the word “genocide”, and heckled the First Minister.

As the event continued, the interruptions became more forceful, before two groups stood at the same time, angrily shouting at the First Minister and chanting slogans such as “call it genocide”.

Members of his security team stood in front of the stage, stopping protesters from approaching the First Minister, before three uniformed police officers arrived at the venue to usher the protesters out.

During the tense exchange, which lasted several minutes, a number of the crowd – who were not protesting – appeared to be in tears.

A final disruption came from one woman in the crowd, who asked the First Minister why he had not responded to her letter about heavy metal band Disturbed playing at the Hydro in Glasgow.

The band’s lead singer David Draiman has been criticised after being pictured signing an Israeli bomb.

The woman asked the First Minister why he did not speak out on Disturbed playing at the city’s biggest venue, when he said it would be inappropriate for Irish band Kneecap to play the TRNSMT festival after comments members of the band had made about Tory MPs.

The First Minister said his comments on Kneecap had come due to questions from the media and he “didn’t particularly” want to speak about the band earlier this year, adding that he did not want to choose what art people do and do not consume.

The woman became increasingly angry with the First Minister’s response and was eventually dragged from the venue by a police officer, whom she branded a “thug”.

First Minister John Swinney arriving ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to attend the opening of the Trump International Golf Links
First Minister John Swinney arriving ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to attend the opening of the Trump International Golf Links. Picture: Alamy

The First Minister met with Donald Trump this week during the president's five-day visit to Scotland.

Mr Swinney said he had used the talks to push the president to exempt Scotch from US tariffs.

Speaking to reporters on his flight home, the president was asked if he offered to drop the levy on Scotland’s national drink.

He replied: “No. We really didn’t discuss it much. But I have a lot of respect for him [Mr Swinney].”

Journalists began asking questions again before Mr Trump interjected: “I didn’t have a lot of respect for the woman that preceded him – I thought she was terrible as a first minister of Scotland.

“But I think John is doing a very good job of first minister.”

Mr Swinney said following his talks with the US leader that Mr Trump had shown a “willingness” to move on Scotch tariffs, which currently sit at 10%.

During Mr Trump’s speech to open a new golf course at Menie on Tuesday morning, he asked the First Minister to stand to thank him.

He said: “John Swinney is a terrific guy – and loves golf and loves the people of this country, and we really appreciate it.

“You’re really a very special guy. Thank-you very much for everything, John.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, as she announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland. The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones

Rachel Reeves hits back at Trump over windfarms after he dubs them a ‘con job’

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’