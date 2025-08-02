Rachel Reeves admits Labour has 'disappointed' people while in government

2 August 2025, 16:44

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves admitted Labour had 'disappointed' voters
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves admitted Labour had 'disappointed' voters. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rachel Reeves has told LBC's Iain Dale that Labour has "disappointed" people while in government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Appearing on the Iain Dale All Talk fringe show, the Labour MP said she understood that being Chancellor meant making unpopular decisions.

She told an audience at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival that Labour had got the balance right between tax, spending and borrowing.

But she said that balancing the books meant making tough decisions, even if the are unpopular.

Appearing on Iain's fringe show on Saturday, she said: "The reason people voted Labour at the last election is they want to change and they were unhappy with the way that the country was being governed.

"They know that we inherited a mess. They know it's not easy to put it right, but people are impatient for change.

"I'm impatient for change as well, but I've also got the job of making sure the sums always add up - and it doesn't always make you popular because you can't do anything you might want to do. You certainly can't do everything straight away, all at once."

Read more: Pensioner remanded in custody after 'sweets laced with sedatives’ linked to children falling ill at summer camp

Read more: ‘Increased police presence’ at asylum hotel protest

Rachel Reeves Addresses The Mansion House Financial Services Dinner last month
Rachel Reeves Addresses The Mansion House Financial Services Dinner last month. Picture: Getty

Ms Reeves pointed to Labour's £200 million investment in carbon capture in the north east of Scotland, which she said was welcomed by the industry.

At the same time, Labour's windfall tax, she said, was not liked by the sector.

"I can understand that that's extra tax that the oil and gas sector are paying, but you can't really have one without the other," she said.

Defending Labour's record, she said her party had the "balance about right".

"But of course you're going to disappoint people," she added. "No-one wants to pay more taxes.

"Everyone wants more money than public spending - and borrowing is not a free option, because you've got to pay for it.

"I think people know those sort of constraints, but no-one really likes them and I'm the one, I guess, that has to sort the sums up."

Ms Reeves said Labour had to deliver on its general election campaign of change, adding that her party did not "deserve" to win the next election if it does not deliver the change it promised.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, as she announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland. The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones

Rachel Reeves hits back at Trump over windfarms after he dubs them a ‘con job’

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’