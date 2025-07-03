Exclusive

'Formidable' Rachel Reeves is 'tough cookie' under 'unbearable pressure' - but she won't quit, claims former minister

3 July 2025

Former Minister Alan Johnson
Former Minister Alan Johnson doesn't think "tough cookie" Rachel Reeves will quit. Picture: Getty/Parliament TV

By Flaminia Luck

Rachel Reeves is a "tough cookie" who is under "unbearable pressure" - but she won't quit, a former Minister has claimed following a teary day in the House of Commons for the Chancellor.

Earlier, Ms Reeves was seen crying during PMQs today after Sir Keir Starmer declined to guarantee she would remain in place until the election.

The Treasury said she was dealing with a "personal matter" but would not release any further details. The Speaker's office declined to comment.

The Prime Minister also said it was “absolutely wrong” to suggest the Chancellor’s visibly tearful appearance in the Commons related to the welfare U-turn, which put an almost £5 billion black hole in her plans.

The former Work and Pensions Secretary Alan Johnson told Andrew Marr he hopes the PM is “not going to have a reshuffle” describing her also as a "formidable woman".

He said: "I'll fight you Andrew to be Secretary of the Rachel Reeves Appreciation Society.

"I've known her a long time. She's a tough cookie. She ain’t gonna quit."

Former minister Alan Johnson joins Andrew Marr | Watch in full

He went on: "But for those new MPs that have come in, many of them well versed in benefits and the intricacies of benefits.

"They were looking at this bill very closely. That's their job.

"And I think what happened, whether it was through a lack of time, whether it's through a lack of attention, there were flaws in the system."

Rachel Reeves appears to cry at PMQs

Mr Johnson also shared his hope that the PM doesn't do a reshuffle just yet.

"I particularly hope that talented women like Yvette Cooper and Lisa Nandy and Bridget Philipson and in particular, Rachel Reeves, stay there to finish the job.

He added Reeves didn't get enough credit from the PLP over her "incredible budget" last year.

"She took £75 billion, albeit from employers, but she's not going to tax a nation that's already being taxed more than at any time in my lifetime.

"And she put it into public services, and she changed some of those fiscal and financial rules that are very much geared at long term investment.

"And she also introduced an increase in the minimum wage by 6.7% it was a very, very competent budget.’

'Formidable woman'

He also described her as a "formidable woman".

"She probably hasn't got the presentational skills that some other Chancellors, namely Gordon Brown, who I served under, but it's a really tough job, and she's looking to the long term, and that's what's needed in this country."

Reeves was seen in tears today at PMQs
Reeves was seen in tears today at PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

