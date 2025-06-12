Rachel Reeves fails to rule out tax rises and rejects being labelled ‘buy now, pay later’ Chancellor

12 June 2025, 08:07 | Updated: 12 June 2025, 09:02

Rachel Reeves failed to rule out further tax increases in the Autumn
Rachel Reeves failed to rule out further tax increases in the Autumn. Picture: House of Commons

By Asher McShane

Rachel Reeves has insisted that everything announced in her spending review is "fully funded" - but hasn't ruled out further tax increases.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning to reassure voters there would be “no tax rises in the autumn,” Ms Reeves said: "I think it would be very risky for a chancellor to try and write future budgets in a world as uncertain as ours."

But she did go on to say: “I won’t have to repeat a budget like the one last year.”

She also rejected the label of being a ‘buy now, pay later’ and a 'Klarna Chancellor'.

She told LBC: "I don't accept that at all. The idea that yesterday I racked up a bill that I'm going to need to pay for in the future, that's just not right.

"Last year, I had to increase taxes. I have now allocated that money in the spending review on health, security and economic growth, but everything yesterday was fully costed and fully funded from the budget last year."

Health and defence were the major beneficiaries of yesterday's spending review - but some departments are facing real-terms cuts.

Read more: UK economy shrank by 0.3% in April following Trump Tariffs hit - as Reeves brands figures 'disappointing'

Read more: UK agrees to 'fluid border' between Gibraltar and Spain as Labour finalises post-Brexit deal

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Chancellor Rachel Reeves | 12/06/25

The Conservatives say it was a “spend-now, tax-later" statement.

Some £6 billion will be spent on speeding up testing and treatment in the NHS including new scanners, ambulances and urgent treatment centres aimed at providing an extra four million appointments in England over the next five years, after Wednesday's spending review.

The funding is aimed at reducing waiting lists and reaching Labour's "milestone" of ensuring the health service carries out 92% of routine operations within 18 weeks.

In the review, Ms Reeves set out day-to-day spending across Government for the next three years, as well as plans for capital investment over the next four years.

The NHS and defence were seen as the winners from the settlement, as both will see higher than average rises in public spending.

This comes at cost of squeezing the budgets of other Whitehall departments and experts have warned tax rises may be needed later this year.

Natasha Clark: "Some are calling it 'a smoke and mirrors' spending review"

The Chancellor and Sir Keir Starmer both sought to portray the review as a "new phase" for the Government, following the criticism Labour has faced during its first year in power, including over cuts to winter fuel allowance.

Ms Reeves claimed the NHS had been "put on its knees" as a result of under-investment by the previous government, adding: "We are investing in Britain's renewal, and we will turn that around."

The new £6 billion investment will come from the capital settlement for the NHS and will also help to speed up diagnoses with scans and treatment available in places such as shopping centres and high streets.

The scale of day-to-day spending for the NHS is akin to an extra £29 billion a year.

In a broadcast interview on Wednesday evening, Ms Reeves said the Government was "confident" it could meet its pledge to reduce waiting lists after the boost to NHS spending.

But while health and defence have benefited from the review, the Home Office, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Department for Transport and Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs are all in line for real-terms cuts in day-to-day spending.

The Foreign Office is also in line for real-terms cuts, mainly as a result of a reduction in the overseas aid budget, which was slashed as part of the commitment to boost defence spending to 2.6% of gross domestic product - including the intelligence agencies - from 2027.

Ms Reeves acknowledged "not everyone has been able to get exactly what they want" following Cabinet squabbling over departmental budgets.

She said "every penny" of the spending increases had been funded through the tax and borrowing changes she had announced in her first budget.

The Chancellor also insisted she would not need to mount another tax raid to pay for her plans, but experts warned the money for the NHS might still not be enough and the Government is under international pressure to boost defence funding further.

Paul Johnson, of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, described the hospital waiting times target as "enormously ambitious", adding: "And on defence, it's entirely possible that an increase in the Nato spending target will mean that maintaining defence spending at 2.6% of GDP no longer cuts the mustard."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest