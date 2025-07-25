Rachel Reeves to pledge £66m for key Scottish transport projects

25 July 2025, 11:46 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 12:57

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, as she announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland.
Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Rachel Reeves will announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland – with the Chancellor insisting the cash shows the Labour Government is "investing in Britain’s renewal" after a "decade of decline" under the Conservatives.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray meanwhile said the money would make a "real difference to people’s daily lives."

The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones and advanced manufacturing sites supported by the UK Government in Scotland.

Three key transport schemes are to benefit, with plans to create direct links between these new economic hubs and local towns in the west of the Scotland.

The largest chunk of cash – some £38.7 million – will go to Renfrewshire Council to help link Paisley town centre with both Glasgow Airport and the nearby Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS).

As part of this new walking, cycling, bus and car links will be built, allowing local people to benefit from the growth of high value manufacturing in Renfrewshire.

Another £23.7 million will go to North Ayrshire Council to upgrade the B714 road, allowing faster travel between the towns of Ardrossan, Saltcoats and Stevenston and Glasgow, and cutting traffic in Kilwinning.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves with manufacturing manager Derek Allan (right) and executive vice-president Jon Goodwin (centre) during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire
Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Chancellor pledged to find the cash for this work in last month’s spending review.

In addition the Scottish Government is being given an extra £3.45 million to suggest ways in which the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway can be upgraded.

The road there links the port in Cairnryan – where ferries sail to Northern Ireland – with the rest of the UK, and as a result is seen as being vital for both transport connections and the economy.

Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, arrives at Downing Street
Picture: Alamy

Ms Reeves told LBC on a visit to Rolls Royce in Renfrewshire that investment in Scotland is about supporting jobs and driving growth.

She said: "Our public finances are now on a firm footing.

"We put 29 billion pounds into our NHS and a record settlement for the Scottish Government since devolution with an additional 9 billion pounds.

"And these investments we're putting into Scotland are about supporting jobs now also driving growth and prosperity for the future, with those investments in clean energy, in defence and also in our AI capabilities, that we can lead the world in some of those jobs and industries of the future, from clean energy to tech to defence."

Welcoming the cash Mr Murray said: "This £66 million investment in Scotland’s roads demonstrates the UK Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and driving economic growth in all parts of the UK as part of our Plan for Change.

"This investment will make a real difference to people’s daily lives and to the local economies of the south of Scotland, Ayrshire and Renfrewshire."

Mr Murray continued: "New road links will connect Paisley town centre with Glasgow Airport and the new advanced manufacturing innovation district, to boost high value manufacturing in Renfrewshire.

"The upgrade to the B714 will speed up journeys between Glasgow and the three towns of Ardrossan, Saltcoats and Stevenston, as well as cutting traffic in Kilwinning.

"And the A75 is strategically important just not within but beyond Scotland. Its upgrading is long overdue. I am pleased that the UK Government has stepped up to fund the delivery of the A75 feasibility study in full."

Mr Murray said: "This investment is yet another example of how the UK Government is building the foundations for a stronger, more prosperous future that benefits communities right across Scotland."

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said Ms Reeves should take the opportunity to apologise to Scots during her visit.
Picture: Ken Jack/Getty Images

However SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said Ms Reeves should take the opportunity to apologise to Scots during her visit.

Hitting out at the Chancellor, Mr Stewart said: "On the week it was confirmed that Scottish energy bills will rise to pay for an English nuclear power plant, the Chancellor has some cheek to pass off old spending commitments as her own.

"Labour think Scotland should be grateful for receiving a share of money we pay to Westminster in taxes.

"Folk need real action on the cost of living under Labour – not reheated commitments that Westminster has already announced.

"Labour promised that everyone’s energy bills would be cut by £300 when they came to power. That was a lie.

"Ms Reeves should apologise on behalf of her party for this lie during her trip to Scotland."

