Rayner to back plan to build 180,000 social homes in next decade

1 July 2025, 22:48

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a new housing development near Didcot, Oxfordshire.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a new housing development near Didcot, Oxfordshire. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Angela Rayner is set to announce plans to build 180,000 new social homes in the next decade as the Government seeks to "turn the tide on the housing crisis".

The figure would be six times the number of social homes built in the 10 years up to 2024.

It forms part of a drive to build 300,000 new social and affordable properties by 2035, backed by a £39 billion investment announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in last month's spending review.

Calling on the social housing sector to "work together to turn the tide on the housing crisis together", the Deputy Prime Minister said the investment was "the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation".

She said: "We are seizing this golden opportunity with both hands to transform this country by building the social and affordable homes we need, so we create a brighter future where families aren't trapped in temporary accommodation and young people are no longer locked out of a secure home."

Read More: Britain’s housing crisis won’t be fixed overnight – but this is the decade we change it, writes Angela Rayner

Read More: Starmer's welfare reform Bill scrapes through after last minute concession to rebels

House building construction site, Billericay, Essex.
House building construction site, Billericay, Essex. Picture: Alamy

But even the 180,000 new social homes set to be promised on Wednesday may not be enough to solve Britain's housing crisis.

Housing charity Shelter has argued that the Government needs to build 90,000 new social homes a year for the next decade - five times the figure Ms Rayner has committed to.

According to Shelter, building 90,000 social homes a year would clear waiting lists, which currently stand at around 1.3 million households, and end the use of temporary accommodation.

Ms Rayner's target for social and affordable housing forms part of a wider long-term plan also due to be published on Wednesday, setting out how the Government both build more houses and improve housing standards.

It is expected to include a commitment to implement minimum energy efficiency standards in the social housing sector for the first time and extend the decent homes standard to the private rental sector.

The decent homes standard currently only applies to social homes, and includes requirements to keep properties in a reasonable state of repair, have reasonably modern facilities and be free of major hazards such as mould or asbestos.

Currently, around a fifth of privately rented homes are thought not to meet the standard.

Wednesday's plan will also include further reforms of the right to buy system intended to limit the amount of social housing that is sold off.

Last year, the Government cut the discount available to social tenants looking to buy their homes under right to buy, and ministers have been consulting on further changes.

