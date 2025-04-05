Exclusive

Rayner insists she's 'absolutely determined' to hit 1.5 million new homes target despite tariff blow to UK economy

5 April 2025, 06:51

File photo dated 12/02/24 of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a construction site in Cambridge.
File photo dated 12/02/24 of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a construction site in Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley and Kit Heren

Angela Rayner has maintained that she is "absolutely determined" to get 1.5 million new homes built by 2029 despite the economic turmoil caused by the US tariff announcement this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The housing secretary and deputy PM told LBC that even reaching the "stretch target" would not solve the housing crisis.

Planning reforms brought in by Labour would help solve that over the years to follow, Ms Rayner said.

She pointed out that Rachel Reeves "announced last week 2 billion brought forward in the Affordable Homes programme to make sure that we get more council and social homes that we desperately need."

The latest figures available showed that 1.29 million people were on waiting lists for social housing in the UK as of March 2023.

Read more: Labour's vow to build 1.5 million homes not possible due to 'national crisis' of skills shortage, says housing boss

Read more: Labour wants 1.5 million homes - but where are the builders?

Angela Rayner joins Tom Swarbrick as Labour announces £2 billion for affordable housing | Watch in full

Ms Rayner said this was too many and admitted she would not be able to solve the problem in the next four years "because this has been decades in the coming... this crisis that we have.

"But it will start to turn the tide and therefore we can't afford not to meet that target."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves vowed the £2 billion in grant funding to deliver up to 18,000 new homes in England will go some way to "fixing the housing crisis".

The funding is described by the Government as a "down payment from the Treasury" ahead of longer-term investment in social and affordable housing expected to be announced later in the year.

The housebuilding boost is aimed at helping to fulfil the Government's pledge to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years.

Last month the government's flagship planning reforms have cleared their first Commons test.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (L) and Chancellor Rachel Reeves (R) visit Bournes Bank housing development site in Stoke
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (L) and Chancellor Rachel Reeves (R) visit Bournes Bank housing development site in Stoke. Picture: Getty

MPs voted 330 to 74, majority 256, to approve the Planning and Infrastructure Bill at second reading on Monday evening.

Rayner said the Bill would speed up the planning system, help achieve the 1.5 million homes target, allow for an expansion of Britain's energy network and give greater environmental protections.

She told the Commons: "Make no mistake, this Bill will transform the lives of working people and Britain's prospects for years to come. It is hugely ambitious and rightly so, because everywhere I go I hear the same frustrations.

"We just can't build anything any more. We desperately need more homes and more development. But for too long, the answer has always been no, and that is choking off growth, leaving working people worse off, and leaving Britain behind."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest