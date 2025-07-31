Breaking News

UK recognising a Palestinian state 'rewards terrorism,' Nigel Farage tells LBC

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage criticised Sir Keir Starmer's move towards recognising a Palestinian state. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told LBC today that he does not currently support the UK recognising a Palestinian state.

He said "at this moment in time, while Hamas exists… it would be wrong".

Speaking during a phone-in with Nick Ferrari on LBC, Mr Farage said: “I do wonder sometimes if we have forgotten what happened on October 7.

“Long term if we had an Israeli and Palestinian state co-existing and respecting the rights of the other to exist… then fine.

“To do it now is wrong. It rewards terrorism.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel meets certain conditions, including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza and reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.

Canada is also planning to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, the country's prime minister said yesterday.

Mark Carney announced the condition yesterday, following the UK and France.

France became the first G7 country to announce the move last week, while Ireland, Spain and Norway all officially recognised a Palestinian state last year.

Mr Carney said that Canada wants the Palestinian Authority to commit to fundamentally reforming its governance, and hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part.

The PM said the UK will recognise the state of Palestine unless Israel meets conditions. Picture: Alamy

Following the announcement, the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement: "The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages."

Sir Keir Starmer's pledge to recognise a Palestinian state could break international law, an influential group of peers warned.

Some 38 members of the House of Lords, including some of the UK's most eminent lawyers, have written to Attorney General Lord Hermer about the Prime Minister's announcement.

As first reported by the Times newspaper, the peers warned that Sir Keir's pledge to recognise Palestine may breach international law as the territory may not meet the criteria for statehood under the Montevideo Convention, a treaty signed in 1933.

Starmer faces pushback for opening door to Palestinian statehood

On Tuesday, Sir Keir announced the UK could take the step of recognising statehood in September, ahead of a major UN gathering.

The UK will only refrain from doing so if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire, and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

Hamas must immediately release all remaining Israeli hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and "accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza", Sir Keir also said.

In their letter to Lord Hermer, the peers said Palestine "does not meet the international law criteria for recognition of a state, namely, defined territory, a permanent population, an effective government and the capacity to enter into relations with other states".

There is no certainty over the borders of Palestine they said, and no single government, as Hamas and Fatah are enemies.

Lord Hermer has previously insisted that a commitment to international law "goes absolutely to the heart" of the Government's approach to foreign policy.

The peers added: "You have said that a selective, 'pick and mix' approach to international law will lead to its disintegration, and that the criteria set out in international law should not be manipulated for reasons of political expedience.

"Accordingly, we expect you to demonstrate this commitment by explaining to the public and to the Government that recognition of Palestine would be contrary to the principles governing recognition of states in international law."

Among the respected lawyers to have signed the letter are Lord Pannick - who represented the previous government at the Supreme Court over its Rwanda scheme - as well as KCs Lord Verdirame and Lord Faulks.

Some of Parliament's most prominent Jewish voices, including crossbench peer Baroness Deech, Labour's Lord Winston and the Conservatives' Baroness Altmann, have also put their name to the letter.

Former Conservative cabinet ministers Lord Pickles and Lord Lansley have also supported it, as has Sir Michael Ellis KC, a former Conservative attorney general and the only non-peer whose name appears on the letter as seen by PA.

The peers' intervention follows condemnation of Sir Keir's announcement by Emily Damari, a British-Israeli women who was held captive by Hamas for more than a year.

The PM is "not standing on the right side of history" after his pledge to recognise a Palestinian state, she said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile claimed it "rewards Hamas's monstrous terrorism".

But ministers have insisted the step is important and is not an example of gesture politics.

"This is about the Palestinian people. It's about getting aid in to those starving children," Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said on Wednesday morning.

Sir Keir had been coming under pressure from MPs to recognise statehood, and last week more than 250 cross-party members signed a letter calling on him to act.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Palestine Action's co-founder won a bid to bring a High Court challenge over the group's ban as a terror organisation.

Huda Ammori is challenging Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws, announced after the group claimed responsibility for action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.