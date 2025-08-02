'He tried to destroy my party': Reeves predicts public will shun Corbyn’s new party after 'rejecting him twice already'

2 August 2025, 21:43 | Updated: 2 August 2025, 21:49

'He tried to destroy my party': Reeves predicts public will shun Corbyn’s new party after 'rejecting him twice already'
'He tried to destroy my party': Reeves predicts public will shun Corbyn’s new party after 'rejecting him twice already'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The public will reject Jeremy Corbyn's new party like they rejected him twice before, Rachel Reeves has predicted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chancellor launched an attack on the former Labour leader personally as well as his new party, saying "the bloke's got a big ego".

Ms Reeves told an audience at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival that Mr Corbyn had "tried to destroy my party" during his leadership in which he lost two general elections, one in 2017 and one in 2019.

She was asked about the left-wing party during an appearance on the Iain Dale All Talk show on Saturday.

Mr Corbyn launched the new political party with former Labour MP Zarah Sultana, which still does not appear to have a name but is marketed as "Your Party".

Mr Corbyn vowed it would "take on the rich and powerful".

Asked about whether the new party could eat into Labour's support by becoming a "Reform of the left", the Chancellor said: "Jeremy Corbyn has had two chances to be prime minister and I think the country gave their verdict, most recently in 2019 when Labour had its worst result since 1935.

Read more: Nine arrested as anti-asylum protesters and counter groups face-off outside London migrant hotel

Read more: Fourth body found on picturesque beach at UK beauty spot in three days - as police probe death

Jeremy Corbyn (second left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South (second right) are 'co-lead the founding of a new party' with Jeremy Corbyn.
Jeremy Corbyn (second left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South (second right) are 'co-lead the founding of a new party' with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Alamy

"If he wants to give it another go, be my guest. I think the voters will have the same reaction."

Asked by Mr Dale if Labour was being complacent about the new political group, she said: "It's not being complacent. He tried to destroy my party and he can now go set up his own party.

"The country has rejected him twice. The bloke's got a big ego. He can have another go but I think the country will have the same verdict."

The Chancellor's comments saw some of the biggest cheers of her chat with Mr Dale, which lasted around one and a half hours.

Crowds and performers gather during the first weekend of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025, one of the world’s largest arts festivals. Credit: Joshua Bendall/Alamy Live News
Crowds and performers gather during the first weekend of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025, one of the world’s largest arts festivals. Credit: Joshua Bendall/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Mr Corbyn has said that more than 500,000 people had signed up to the movement in less than a week.

The figure was dismissed by Ms Reeves who told the crowd in Edinburgh that her sister Ellie Reeves, a serving Labour MP, had received an email stating she had signed up to the party.

Speaking at the same event, the Chancellor said Reform UK was now Labour's main rival, describing the Tories as "irrelevant".

But she warned that Nigel Farage offered "simple solutions" that amounted to a "mirage".

Mr Corbyn has been approached for comment.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, as she announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland. The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones

Rachel Reeves hits back at Trump over windfarms after he dubs them a ‘con job’

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’