Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock urges Reeves to charge VAT on private healthcare to save NHS

3 August 2025, 23:21

Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock has urged Rachel Reeves to impose VAT on private healthcare to raise funds for the NHS in her autumn Budget.
Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock has urged Rachel Reeves to impose VAT on private healthcare to raise funds for the NHS in her autumn Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock has urged Rachel Reeves to impose VAT on private healthcare to raise funds for the NHS in her autumn Budget.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The party grandee has urged the Chancellor to repeat her policy which removed the VAT exemption on private school fees for those opting to pay for non-NHS medical care, according to the I newspaper.

The proposed policy would reportedly raise more than £2bn for the health service, even when accounting for exemptions for NHS work done by private hospitals.

Read More: 'He tried to destroy my party': Reeves predicts public will shun Corbyn’s new party after 'rejecting him twice already'

Read More: Home Office pledges extra £100m for 'one-in, one-out' migrant deal but Farage and Tories say its not enough

The upcoming Budget is proving to be a headache for the Chancellor, after expensive U-turns on cost-cutting measures such as the winter fuel payment and welfare cuts were coupled with weaker than expected economic growth.

The difficulty has been compounded by a Labour manifesto promise not to “increase taxes on working people”, defined as not increasing “National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rate of income tax, or VAT”.

File photo dated 09/06/16 of former Labour leader Lord Neil Kinnock who has said Labour policies are 'barely being noticed' and have been 'obscured' by rows over welfare and winter fuel.
Lord Kinnock has urged the Chancellor to repeat her policy which removed the VAT exemption on private school fees on those opting for non-NHS medical care, according to the I newspaper. Picture: Alamy
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves face a fiscal headache ahead of the autumn Budget.
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves face a fiscal headache ahead of the autumn Budget. Picture: Alamy

Kinnock's intervention, supported by the Good Growth Foundation think-tank, read: “Introducing VAT on private health provision could provide vital funding for the NHS and social care.

“After 14 years of underinvestment, many people are turning to private healthcare not out of choice, but because they cannot afford to wait. This has increasingly led to unequal access to care.

“Ending the VAT exemption to generate much-needed revenue is a reasonable and widely supported step.”

This is the second time Kinnock has weighed into public policy debates after calling for Reeves to consider a wealth tax last month.

Polling carried out by the Good Growth Foundation claims that 55 per cent of the public supported a “windfall tax” on private healthcare firms, with 17 per cent opposed to the idea.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, as she announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland. The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones

Rachel Reeves hits back at Trump over windfarms after he dubs them a ‘con job’

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’