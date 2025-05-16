Reform councillor quits after calling for channel migrants to face a ‘volley of gunfire’

Wayne Titley (right) poses with Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice (left)
Wayne Titley (right) poses with Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice (left). Picture: Social media
A Reform UK councillor has resigned less than a fortnight after his election over shocking comments he’d previously posted about migrants and channel crossings.

However, he attracted criticism for a post on his Facebook account in March that called on the navy to intercept small boats attempting to reach Britain and use a "volley of gun fire aimed at sinking them".

Wayne Titley was elected as a councillor for Gnosall and Eccleshall on Staffordshire County Council earlier this month, before he was forced to step down from his newly-appointed role.

His resignation follows comments posted to social media in March, which suggested that channel migrants should face a “gunfire” for attempting to enter Britain.

Posting to Facebook, Mr Titley called the illegal channel crossings a “full-blown invasion”, and called on the navy to unleash a “volley of gunfire”.

"Why they don't position the navy so as the big boats leave the shoreline they intercept them and thunder them back using a volley of gun fire aimed at sinking them,” he posted.

After announcing a by-election to replace Mr Titley, Staffordshire County Council said Mr Titley was to step down for “personal reasons”.

“Details of the by-election will be confirmed in due course”.

Nigel Farage cheers at Staffordshire County Showground after Reform won control of Staffordshire County Council
Nigel Farage cheers at Staffordshire County Showground after Reform won control of Staffordshire County Council. Picture: Getty

Neither the party nor Mr Titley have addressed the post, which has since been removed, directly, highlighting that the councillor was resigning for "personal reasons".

However, Reform UK have said the “abuse” Mr Titley and his family have received since the post resurfaced is “disappointing”.

“Wayne would have made an excellent champion for the people of Eccleshall and Gnosall, and we wish him well for the future,” a spokesperson for the party has said.

“We are now getting ready to contest the by-election, and ensure local people have a strong Reform voice to represent them.”

Syrian migrants fleeing the war and escaping to Europe, landing on the Greek island of Lesvos on the north coast at Efthalou. Up to 4,000 migrants a day are landing on the island and overwhelming the authorities.
Syrian migrants fleeing the war and escaping to Europe, landing on the Greek island of Lesvos on the north coast at Efthalou. Up to 4,000 migrants a day are landing on the island and overwhelming the authorities. Picture: Alamy

Mr Titley won his spot in Gnosall and Eccleshall by an extremely narrow margin, beating out Conservative candidate Jeremy Pert by just 27 votes.

Staffordshire County Council was previously a stronghold for the Conservatives, who had led the area since 2009.

Reform UK made huge gains from the Conservatives in the area in May, winning 49 out of 62 council seats. The Conservatives lost 43 of their seats.

