Reform MP James McMurdock ''removes the party whip from himself' amid ‘business propriety’ probe

James McMurdock speaks at the REFORM UK CONFERENCE 2024 then takes a bow after applauding Leader Nigel Farage.Birmingham NEC. UK Picture garyroberts/worldwidefeatures.com. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Reform MP James McMurdock has resigned the whip pending a ‘business propriety’ investigation, his party has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

McMurdock resigns party whip over allegations surrounding his 'business propriety during Covid pandemic'.

The MP has resigned whip pending ‘business propriety’ investigation, with a party statement posted by Reform member Lee Anderson.

In a statement released by Mr Anderson on Saturday, the official statement said the MP had 'removed the party whip from himself'.

The statement said: "I have today received a call from James McMurdock who has advised me, as Chief Whip, that he has removed the party whip from himself pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper.

"The allegations relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP.

"At Reform UK we take these matters very seriously and James has agreed to cooperate in full with any investigation.

"We will not be commenting further at this moment."

Reform UK Statement. pic.twitter.com/h930qMCtYt — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) July 5, 2025

The Sunday Times published a story on Saturday which alleged two businesses connected to Mr McMurdock took out Covid loans totalling £70,000.

Lee Anderson said in a statement on Saturday that the allegations against Mr McMurdock which led to him removing the whip "relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP".

Mr Anderson said that Mr McMurdock has "agreed to co-operate in full with any investigation".

In a statement published on Reform's X account on Saturday afternoon, Mr Anderson said: "I have today received a call from James McMurdock who has advised me, as Chief Whip, that he has removed the party whip from himself pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper.

"The allegations relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP," Mr Anderson said.

Mr McMurdock has represented South Basildon and East Thurrock since last July's general election.

He won the seat by 98 votes, beating Labour into second place, and taking the seat from the Conservatives.

This is a developing story