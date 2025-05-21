Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe filmed making antisemitic ‘Jewish Camera’ remark at parliament

21 May 2025, 14:57 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 15:33

Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe was filmed making an antisemitic comment during a meeting in parliament
Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe was filmed making an antisemitic comment during a meeting in parliament. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe was filmed making an antisemitic comment during a meeting in parliament earlier this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In leaked footage released by the Guardian, the MP for Great Yarmouth was recorded saying: "In days gone by you’d call it a Jewish camera, but that would be politically incorrect. Because it’s so small."

He was referring to the size of the camera being prepared to film him during a meeting in either February or March.

Parliamentary staff were present at the time and laughter can be heard after the comment is made, as the camera holder appears to reassure Mr Lowe that the video will be edited.

Another person can be heard shouting "career over in a second", a line which Mr Lowe repeats and laughs.

Mr Lowe, who was suspended from Reform UK in March after falling out with party leader Nigel Farage, responded to the footage by saying: "I don’t recall saying that, but if it was said, it was clearly a joke as anybody reading it can understand."

The MP for Great Yarmouth was recorded saying: "In days gone by you’d call it a Jewish camera, but that would be politically incorrect. Because it’s so small."
The MP for Great Yarmouth was recorded saying: "In days gone by you’d call it a Jewish camera, but that would be politically incorrect. Because it’s so small.". Picture: Guardian

Read more: Ex-Ukrainian politician shot dead by ‘motorbike-riding assassin’ while dropping children at school in Madrid

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer announces U-turn on winter fuel payment cuts

The Reform Party declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews said: "This is bizarre and outdated antisemitic language which has no place in our politics. Mr Lowe should apologise for the offence this remark has caused.”

Mr Lowe has sat as an independent since being suspended from Reform and has suggested starting a new rightwing political party or joining a “reformed Tory party”.

Speaking last week, Mr Lowe said he was interested in working with US billionaire Elon Musk on a new political venture.

"I can’t speak for him, but would I be grateful and would I feel good about his verbal support? Yes. Financial support? Yes. If he chose to do that, it would be fantastic," he said.

When asked about becoming a Conservative MP, the politician added: "I could join the Tories tomorrow if I wanted to. I don’t have an issue with the Tories."

Mr Lowe lost the Reform whip after criticising Farage in an interview, in which he said Reform was a "protest party led by the messiah".

Mr Lowe alleges that Farage went against him after Musk appeared to endorse Lowe as the next leader of Reform, after saying the current leader “doesn’t have what it takes”
Mr Lowe alleges that Farage went against him after Musk appeared to endorse Lowe as the next leader of Reform, after saying the current leader “doesn’t have what it takes”. Picture: Getty

In response, the party suspended him and made a number of allegations against him.

This included a number of bullying complaints and claims he threatened the party chair, Zia Yusuf.

The Crown Prosecution Service said last week it had decided over the alleged verbal threats.

Mr Lowe, who denies any wrongdoing, claims he has been the victim of a witch-hunt and is pursuing legal action against Farage and Reform.

He also alleges that Farage went against him after Musk appeared to endorse Lowe as the next leader of Reform, after saying the current leader “doesn’t have what it takes”.

"I have not met Rupert Lowe, but his statements online that I have read so far make a lot of sense,” Musk said at the time.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest