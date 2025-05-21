Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe filmed making antisemitic ‘Jewish Camera’ remark at parliament

Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe was filmed making an antisemitic comment during a meeting in parliament. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe was filmed making an antisemitic comment during a meeting in parliament earlier this year.

In leaked footage released by the Guardian, the MP for Great Yarmouth was recorded saying: "In days gone by you’d call it a Jewish camera, but that would be politically incorrect. Because it’s so small."

He was referring to the size of the camera being prepared to film him during a meeting in either February or March.

Parliamentary staff were present at the time and laughter can be heard after the comment is made, as the camera holder appears to reassure Mr Lowe that the video will be edited.

Another person can be heard shouting "career over in a second", a line which Mr Lowe repeats and laughs.

Mr Lowe, who was suspended from Reform UK in March after falling out with party leader Nigel Farage, responded to the footage by saying: "I don’t recall saying that, but if it was said, it was clearly a joke as anybody reading it can understand."

The Reform Party declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews said: "This is bizarre and outdated antisemitic language which has no place in our politics. Mr Lowe should apologise for the offence this remark has caused.”

Mr Lowe has sat as an independent since being suspended from Reform and has suggested starting a new rightwing political party or joining a “reformed Tory party”.

Speaking last week, Mr Lowe said he was interested in working with US billionaire Elon Musk on a new political venture.

"I can’t speak for him, but would I be grateful and would I feel good about his verbal support? Yes. Financial support? Yes. If he chose to do that, it would be fantastic," he said.

When asked about becoming a Conservative MP, the politician added: "I could join the Tories tomorrow if I wanted to. I don’t have an issue with the Tories."

Mr Lowe lost the Reform whip after criticising Farage in an interview, in which he said Reform was a "protest party led by the messiah".

Mr Lowe alleges that Farage went against him after Musk appeared to endorse Lowe as the next leader of Reform, after saying the current leader “doesn’t have what it takes”. Picture: Getty

In response, the party suspended him and made a number of allegations against him.

This included a number of bullying complaints and claims he threatened the party chair, Zia Yusuf.

The Crown Prosecution Service said last week it had decided over the alleged verbal threats.

Mr Lowe, who denies any wrongdoing, claims he has been the victim of a witch-hunt and is pursuing legal action against Farage and Reform.

He also alleges that Farage went against him after Musk appeared to endorse Lowe as the next leader of Reform, after saying the current leader “doesn’t have what it takes”.

"I have not met Rupert Lowe, but his statements online that I have read so far make a lot of sense,” Musk said at the time.