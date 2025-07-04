Nigel Farage slammed by Care Minister over comments about NHS privatisation

Stephen Kinnock has criticised Nigel Farage for his comments about the future of the NHS. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Flaminia Luck

The Care Minister has responded to comments made by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on NHS privatisation - if he got into power.

Stephen Kinnock MP said Nigel Farage has confirmed Reform would look to charge patients for their healthcare after he supported the idea of on insurance-based healthcare on LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning.

Mr Farage said: "We all pay into the NHS if we’re paying tax. The way the Labour Party set it up in 1948 was with something called national insurance.

"And I just feel that if the money we pay into this, if that money was being competed for by different insurance companies, who would say ‘well I’ll do 10,000 hip operations at this, or at this’,

"I just think we might get better bang for buck."

He added he has been “wilfully misinterpreted” on this.

Mr Farage reference the French model which he says they pay about the same but they’re “doing much better than us” in terms of patient delivery.

“Everyone knows it isnt working, it isn’t delivering what it used to deliver,” he added, referencing the “exploding population as a cause for that.

"I just want to find a way where this vast amount of money gets us a better delivery."

Responding to these comments on insurance-based healthcare, said: “Nigel Farage has confirmed that Reform would look to charge patients for their healthcare.

“The contrast is now clear for all to see. Nigel Farage wants the public to be treated on the basis of their ability to pay.

"This Labour Government will always ensure that people receive the care they need, not just the care they can afford.”

Reform UK has been approached by LBC for a response on Mr Kinnock's statement.

'I'm open to anything.'



Nigel Farage tells @lewis_goodall that he would consider a 'French-style' NHS insurance system under a Reform government, claiming Health Secretary Wes Streeting isn't 'very radical anymore'. pic.twitter.com/necLXXIrCI — LBC (@LBC) January 27, 2025

It is not the first time Farage has been pressed on what he would do with the NHS if he became Prime Minister.

Back in 2014, Nigel Farage was caught on camera telling Ukip supporters that the state-funded NHS should move towards an insurance-based system run by private companies.

The recording shows Farage saying he believes the marketplace could deliver better value for money when it comes to spending on the NHS.

Speaking with LBC's Lewis Goodall earlier this year, Mr Farage again repeated that he would consider a 'French-style' NHS insurance system under a Reform government.

When asked about insurance-based healthcare by Goodall, he replied saying he was "open to anything".