Exclusive

Reform MP who backed burqa ban in hot water over mug showing Starmer in hijab - as row rumbles on

6 June 2025, 10:39 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 11:23

The Reform UK MP who sparked the burqa row has been spotted holding a mug with Keir Starmer wearing a hijab on it
The Reform UK MP who sparked the burqa row has been spotted holding a mug with Keir Starmer wearing a hijab on it. Picture: HOPE NOT HATE

By Flaminia Luck

In a new twist in the ongoing burqa row, LBC can reveal the Reform UK MP who called for the ban has been photographed holding a mug with an image of the Prime Minister wearing a hijab.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Wednesday, Sarah Pochin asked Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs whether he would join countries including France, Denmark and Belgium in banning the face and body covering worn by some Muslim women.

Then, on Thursday night, the party's former chairman Zia Yusuf announced he was standing down just 24 hours after describing her call to ban the burqa as "dumb".

Now, the newly-elected MP for Runcorn and Helsby has been spotted holding a mug saying 'Two-Tier Keir' with an edited image of Starmer wearing a Hijab.

Labour has described the MP and Reform UK's "obsession" with British Muslims as "dangerous".

The image was shared with LBC's Lewis Goodall from the anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate.

Sarah Pochin
The image was taken in Frodsham, Chesire, on April 3. Picture: Hope not Hate

'Extreme anti-Muslim prejudice'

Commenting on the photo, Georgie Laming from Hope Not Hate said: “This photo and Pochin’s comments this week show her extreme anti-Muslim prejudice.

"The image on the mug has been shared widely in far right circles by extreme figures who use the image to suggest Labour is complicit in the islamification of Britain."

She called on the MP to apologise. LBC has contacted Sarah Pochin for comment.

Read more: Reform chairman Zia Yusuf quits after 'burqa ban' row

Read more: 'Outright totalitarian': Row over burqa erupts after Reform UK MP calls on Prime Minister to implement ban

Sarah Pochin asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would support banning the burka during Prime Minister's Question
Sarah Pochin asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would support banning the burka during Prime Minister's Question. Picture: House of Commons

'Dangerous'

Chair of the Labour Muslim Network, Ali Milani: “Sarah Pochin and Reform UK’s continued obsession with Muslims in Britain is dangerous.

"From using her first question at PMQs to attack what some Muslim women choose to wear, to now being pictured with a vile Islamophobic mug on the campaign trail, we are seeing a clearer picture of what Reform really stands for.

"They are not here to address the real concerns of the British people, but to indulge a divisive fixation with Muslims and migrants.

"Last summer showed us the consequences of allowing this kind of politics to take root.”

Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf
Farage has said he is "genuinely sorry" for Yusuf's resignation. Picture: Alamy

In a post on X on Thursday evening, the former Reform chairman Zia Yusuf wrote: "11 months ago I became Chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.  

"I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office."

Farage has said he is "genuinely sorry" for the chairman's resignation.

He added: "As I said just last week, he was a huge factor in our success on May 1st and is an enormously talented person.

"Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult game, and Zia has clearly had enough.

"He is a loss to us and public life."

A Labour spokesperson said: "If Nigel Farage can't manage a handful of politicians, how on earth could he run a country? He has fallen out with everyone he has ever worked with. Reform are just not serious.

"The Reform chair has done a runner so that he doesn't have to front up Farage's £80 billion in unfunded cuts, which would spark a Liz Truss-style economic meltdown.

"Nigel Farage's plans would put up every single mortgage in the country and hammer family finances, while forcing them to buy private healthcare. Working people simply can't afford the risk of Reform UK."

Wearing face-covering clothes is currently banned in seven European countries - France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria and Bulgaria - while other countries have enacted partial bans.

Yusuf's resignations came as Reform UK hoped to win or come a close second in a by-election for the Holyrood seat of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse.

In the end, the party came third with 7,088 votes, 869 votes behind the SNP and 1,471 behind the winning Labour candidate.

Reform UK Chairman, Zia Yusuf
Zia Yusuf described the burqa ban as "dumb". Picture: Getty

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest