Nigel Farage accused of spreading 'nonsense and lies' about Net Zero - as Reform leader predicts the 'next Brexit'

20 April 2025, 06:57

Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage
Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ed Miliband has slammed Nigel Farage for spreading “nonsense and lies” after he blamed the Government’s commitment to net zero for the crisis in the UK steel industry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Energy Secretary hit out at Labour’s political opponents as he accused Reform UK and the Tories of spreading false information to “pursue their ideological agenda.”

Speaking in The Observer, Miliband warned against ditching net zero policies as global temperatures continue to skyrocket.

He wrote: “Our exposure to fossil fuels meant that, as those markets went into meltdown and prices rocketed, family, business and public finances were devastated.

Read more: Zelenskyy accuses Putin of violating 'Easter truce' following Russia's pledge to cease 'all military operations'

Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. Picture: Getty

“The cost of living impacts caused back then still stalk families today.”

Responding to the piece, Mr Farage said: “We alone cannot cause climate breakdown.”

Following Government action to take control of British Steel from its Chinese owners last week, the Reform leader accused Mr Miliband, whom he has repeatedly referred to as “Red Ed”, of pursuing “net-zero lunacy”.

He said that efforts to cut carbon emissions have made it harder to source coal required to keep blast furnaces at the company’s Scunthorpe plant running after supplies were shipped from abroad last week.

The Government has said that a Cumbrian coal mine, which critics claim could have been used as a domestic source, would not have produced the kind of material that would have been suited to British Steel.

“We’re living through a period of net-zero lunacy, something that the Conservatives signed us up to, wrote into law and believed in, as if somehow it was their new religion,” Mr Farage told a campaign event last week.

British Steel staff and civil servants race to keep Scunthorpe blast furnaces on

“And this, of course, is now being followed by Red Ed, who is the high priest of this who was determined to cover our agricultural land in Chinese slave-labour made farms, solar farms, and to despoil as much of our coastline as he possibly can.”

He has also said the UK should be “self-sufficient in oil” and gas.

Climate groups have argued that the North Sea is an aging basin, meaning its reserves will decline regardless of Government policy as well as being expensive to extract.

Mr Miliband said that both Reform and the Conservatives would “make up any old nonsense and lies to pursue their ideological agenda” and that breaking free of reliance on overseas supplies is also a matter of “national security”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to double down on his Government’s commitment to clean power at an International Energy Agency conference this week in London.

Meanwhile, Mr Farage, who wants to abandon the commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, told The Sun on Sunday newspaper that the policy could become “the new Brexit”.

“This could be the next Brexit – where Parliament is so hopelessly out of touch with the country,” he said.

Since becoming Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch has also cast doubt on the 2050 target previously passed by her own party, saying she believes it is “impossible” without a “serious drop in living standards or by bankrupting us”.

MPs passed an emergency law last week allowing ministers to take control of British Steel to prevent the closure of its blast furnaces and potential widespread job losses after talks with its owners, Jingye, broke down.

