Reform reveals 'Robin Hood' policy to charge non-doms £250,000 fee to be given to low earners

22 June 2025, 23:21

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will reveal the policy on Monday
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will reveal the policy on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Reform UK would reinstate non-dom status for wealthy individuals for a £250,000 fee which would be given to Britain’s poorest workers, Nigel Farage has announced.

On Monday, the party leader and MP for Clacton will reveal the policy which he said would “encourage the return of wealth and talent to the United Kingdom”, according to the Telegraph.

The Labour Government abolished the non-dom tax status in April, which is where UK residents whose permanent home or domicile for tax purposes is outside the UK.

Last year, former Conservative chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed plans to scrap the tax status before successor Rachel Reeves sped up the process.

Reform UK’s policy would mean “every high-net-worth newcoming (or returning leaver)” would pay a £250,000 one-off fee “in return for a stable, indefinite remittance-style regime on offshore income and a 20-year inheritance-tax shield”, Mr Farage wrote in an article for the Telegraph.

All of this fee would be given to Britain’s lowest-paid full-time workers through an automatic tax-free dividend via HMRC, the party leader added.

Reform said it hopes to "encourage the return of wealth and talent to the United Kingdom”
Reform said it hopes to "encourage the return of wealth and talent to the United Kingdom”. Picture: Alamy

In response, Labour said the policy was a “golden ticket for foreign billionaires to avoid the tax they owe in this country”.

Mr Farage wrote: “Our policy is simple – Britain must be a place where success is celebrated, not punished with excessive taxes, crippling energy costs, or punitive inheritance levies.“We will actively encourage the return of wealth and talent to the United Kingdom, on the clear condition that those who come here deliver immediate, visible benefits to our workers.”

The plan would mean around 2.5 million “hard-working Britons” would receive an “annual cash bonus”, the Reform UK leader claimed.

He added: “Our policy is not a ‘golden visa’ or a backdoor to citizenship.“

"It is a one-time flat tax paid by newcomers in exchange for the certainty of a favourable tax status.“

"Individuals will still be liable for all standard UK taxes on UK-sourced income, property and spending.“

"But they won’t be taxed on offshore income and gains for the duration of their agreed status.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage can brand this whatever he wants – the reality is his first proper policy is a golden ticket for foreign billionaires to avoid the tax they owe in this country.“

"As ever with Reform, the devil is in the detail.“

"This giveaway would reduce revenues raised from the rich that would have to be made up elsewhere – through tax hikes on working families or through Farage’s promise to charge them to use the NHS.”

