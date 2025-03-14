Tory party donor calls for Reform UK and Conservatives to merge

14 March 2025, 19:06 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 19:17

Mohamed Amersi hopes Reform UK and the Conservatives will merge into one party
Mohamed Amersi hopes Reform UK and the Conservatives will merge into one party. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Mohamed Amersi, a businessman and donor to the Conservative Party, told LBC he hopes Reform UK and the Tories will eventually merge.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, Mr. Amersi showed optimism that within two to three years, the two political parties could join forces under a leader capable of "defeating Starmer."

"That's what I think could happen and should happen."

He described the possible merger as an "aspiration and it's certainly an aspiration worth fighting for."

Mr Amersi also shared his views on Nigel Farage, stating that he doesn’t believe he can become Prime Minister and that he’s "not sure he really wants to be."

He continued, "I think, you know, he wants to be the Kingmaker, but not necessarily the King."

He also described the ongoing row with Rupert Lowe MP as a "storm in a teacup".

The Tory donor calling for a merger with Reform UK

Mr Amersi also confirmed he is not a member of the Reform UK Party despite hints.

He added he is keeping his "options open".

"I think it's early to say, because clearly they are like a venture capital investment.

"A group of people have come together for the very first time and it'll take time before they gel together and they have a unified position, they have policies and all this. I'm a businessman.... So I'm keeping my options open.

Mohamed Amersi
Mr Amersi said Nigel Farage prefers to be "kingmaker" rather than king. Picture: Getty

He also dampened down the latest bout of Reform infighting, describing it as a "storm in a teacup".

"At the end of the day, it's a storm in a teacup.

Read more: Reeves insists ‘broken’ benefits system must be reformed despite fears of Cabinet revolt

Read more: Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney sworn in as Prime Minister of Canada

"I think that wiser heads will prevail and I think, as I said before, I think Nigel should have shown better leadership here by bringing Rupert and Zia in the room and sorting it out.

"It can be sorted out."

