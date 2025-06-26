Reform UK council boss quits leaving teenager in charge

26 June 2025, 08:40

Howard, the Reform leader of warwickshire county council, has stepped down
Howard, the Reform leader of warwickshire county council, has stepped down. Picture: Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

A council boss has stepped down just months after being elected in a move that has seen his deputy, another newly-elected 18-year-old, take charge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reform UK councillor Rob Howard announced he was stepping down from his role on Wednesday in a short statement, saying the decision was made with "much regret".

The shock climbdown for 'hea now leaves his deputy, 18-year-old Reform councillor George Finch, in charge.

Howard, who was elected to his post in May, took charge of the council following Reform's sweeping gains across the UK in local elections.

The party has said the teenager will hold the position of interim leader until a new full time leader can be elected.

“This has been a very difficult decision to take," Cllr Howard said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more: Keir Starmer will face vote of no confidence if MPs reject benefits bill, Lord Blunkett tells LBC

Read more: Downing Street 'in talks with Labour rebels' over concessions to welfare reforms amid growing benefits backlash

The 18-year-old is replacing Reform UK councillor Rob Howard
The 18-year-old is replacing Reform UK councillor Rob Howard. Picture: social media

The outgoing leader cited his health as the reason for his decision, adding: "The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish."

Howard's victory was part of a growing wave of support for Reform, with the party becoming the largest party in Warwickshire, with the party able to form a minority administration.

"I am honoured and privileged to have held the role, even if only for a short time. I remain committed to my continued role working as a county councillor for the benefit of Warwickshire residents," he said.

Reform UK councillor Rob Howard with nigel Farage
Reform UK councillor Rob Howard with nigel Farage. Picture: social media

Earlier this month, Howard said he was "not intimidated" by the challenge of running a local authority.

Warwickshire County Council currently has £1.5bn of assets and a revenue budget of about £500m.

