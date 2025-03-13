Exclusive

Reform UK organisers and members threatened with dismissal if they speak to media

13 March 2025, 07:02

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

By Shivani Sharma

Regional organisers and members of Reform have been told they are forbidden from speaking to the media or they will be dismissed by the party, LBC has learnt.

It comes after the former Reform MP Rupert Lowe was suspended from the party over bullying allegations and reports of threatening physical violence, which he strenuously denies.

The party has been holding regional events across Essex and elsewhere in recent weeks, with efforts to bring more people into the party.

Media had initially been invited to these events, and have been to previous ones, but one Reform insider has told LBC that members and party organisers are now strictly forbidden from doing interviews, and are being ‘extra careful’ since the internal fighting between Reform UK Nigel Farage and Rupert Lowe.

The fallout from the Farage-Lowe row risks translating into discontent, with an insider describing the u-turn as ‘very annoying’.

Frustration is growing about the internal divisions within the party, as fresh polling from YouGov has found that a third of Reform UK voters feel the party would be doing better under another leader.

Read more: Nigel Farage warns 'no way back' for Rupert Lowe in Reform UK amid bullying investigation

Read more 'All I did was stand up to Farage': Suspended Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe breaks silence as police launch probe

Rupert Lowe was suspended from the party over bullying allegations and reports of threatening physical violence
Rupert Lowe was suspended from the party over bullying allegations and reports of threatening physical violence. Picture: Alamy

Rupert Lowe has told LBC: "Reform should be the party of open debate.

"If members wish to express support for me, they should be entirely free to do so.

"Judging by the sheer volume of incoming communication, there are tens of thousands who are furious with the malicious and unfounded witch hunt launched by party leadership. This stinks of desperation, and it’s cowardice.

"If there’s nothing to hide, let members voice their opinion. The party must belong to the members, not Farage.

"Hold a vote to see if they believe that I am welcome in the party or not.

"We’re told by Farage that Reform is a democratic party. I say prove it."

Reform UK has told LBC: "Media have never been allowed to our branch meetings, this is not a new thing.

"Our members, branch chairs and councillors regularly speak to the press."

Though a Reform UK spokesperson has claimed "media have never been allowed to our branch meetings", a similar event was attended by LBC less than two months ago.

