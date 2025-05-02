Reform UK's Andrea Jenkyns becomes Greater Lincolnshire's first-ever mayor

Reform UK's Greater Lincolnshire mayoral candidate Dame Andrea Jenkyns
Reform UK's Dame Andrea Jenkyns has won the first-ever Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty

The former conservative MP becomes the region's first-ever mayor, in another boost for Reform UK to come from yesterday's local elections.

She won the race with a majority of almost 40,000 over the Conservatives.

She warned of "dirty politics" that had been "imported from the US" in her acceptance speech.

New Greater Lincolnshire mayor Dame Andrea Jenkyns said there would be “an end to soft touch Britain” after Reform UK’s gains in the polls.

She said: “The fightback to save the heart and soul of our great country has now begun.

“Now that Reform is in a place of power, we can help start rebuilding Britain. Inch by inch, Reform will reset Britain to its glorious past.

“We will tackle illegal migration. We’ve been working on policies.

“I say no to putting people in hotels. Tents are good enough for France, they should be good enough for here in Britain.”

LBC caller asks whether local elections signal a 'fracturing' of British politics

Her victory came just minutes after it was confirmed Reform UK had one the crucial Runcorn by-election.

The race between Reform's Sarah Pochin and Labour candidate Karen Shore was separated by just four votes, leading Labour to demand a recount.

But several hours later, the news came in that Reform had indeed won the race by just six votes, in what will go down as the closest race in by-election history.

Sarah Pochin becomes the constituency's new MP after securing 12,645 votes, six more than Labour's 12,639.

85 ballots were rejected as part of the recount.

Nigel Farage said it was a “big moment” for Reform UK as he arrived at the Runcorn and Helsby count.

He said: "For the movement, for the party, it's a very, very big moment indeed, absolutely, no question, and it's happening right across England."

Speaking to LBC, Farage said the country has "lost faith" in Labour and pointed to the increase in channel crossings as a key reason for their defeat.

Speaking directly to Sir Keir Starmer, Farage said: “I would just say to him, very simply, that people who put trust in you, that is eroded, albeit almost eradicated, in a very short space of time.

“Be nice to know who he really is, wouldn't it? What does he actually, I mean, what does he actually believe in? It seems that whatever Morgan McSweeney writes for him on a piece of paper he reads out, there's no conviction in this Labour Party.

“But crucially, crucially, the things that switched a lot of old Labour voters to us in this constituency, number one, working people, they have alarms that go off in the morning, they cross the bridge and work in Merseyside.

“Mostly the taxes they pay are going up and they wonder why they're doing it.

“Secondly, a feeling that somehow Labour is not a patriotic party.

“And thirdly, there are 750 young men who've crossed the English Channel living in this constituency at the expense of hard-working taxpayers, causing great alarm in many streets.

“Dover may be a long way away. Its influence on this by-election was enormous.”

