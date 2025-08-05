Exclusive

Reform's new prisons tsar 'more than happy to discuss' death penalty despite Nigel Farage ruling out

Reform UK's new justice adviser and former prison governor Vanessa Frake and Reform party leader Nigel Farage, during a press conference in Westminster, central London. Picture date: Monday August 4, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Reform's new prisons tsar has opened the door to a fresh debate about the death penalty - despite Nigel Farage ruling it out.

Vanessa Frake, who has been brought in by the party to help boost their prison and justice policy told LBC she was "more than happy to discuss" members and MPs' thoughts on the controversial policy.

But she said personally she wouldn't back a move to change the law - saying she'd rather see people serve their lives behind bars instead.

Ms Frake, 62, the former head of security at HMP Wormwood Scrubs, was revealed on Monday as the party’s new adviser on crime, as the party tries to ramp up its policy platforms.

However, she revealed she'd only been tapped up by them to join their ranks four days before her announcement.

Some of the more controversial inmates she oversaw during her time in the prison service include serial killer Rose West, Moors murderer Myra Hindley and Libertines frontman, Pete Docherty.

She told LBC: “Look, I'm more than happy to discuss the death penalty…

“If you'd have asked me that question 20 years ago, I'd have said absolutely, no hesitation. I support the death penalty, but, you know, a lot has changed over the years with convictions being unsafe. And is it really a deterrent? Is it a deterrent in the United States, in the States that have the death penalty?

"No, it's not. I'd much rather those people spend whatever life they have behind bars.”

But she said she was “open to discussion” with the party about the policy going forward.

Reform UK's new justice adviser and former prison governor Vanessa Frake and Reform party leader Nigel Farage, during a press conference in Westminster, central London. Picture date: Monday August 4, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Ms Frake also:

Revealed that she was only tapped up by the Reform party last Thursday - the first time that any political party, she said, had been in touch



Admitted a big injection of cash needed to fix prisons system - but couldn’t say how much



Told how it was Pete Docherty who caused the most trouble in prisons for smoking and signing autographs



Said Rose West was a psychopath but that high-profile prisoners are "nobody special"

Other Reform names including David Bull, the new party chairman, have backed looking at the death penalty, and Lee Anderson, one of the party’s five MPs, has also long called for it.

But Mr Farage has said that given examples of miscarriage, “I don’t think I could ever support it”, but he has said that it is a “conscience issue”.

Reform wants to try and focus on crime and immigration over the summer, as they attempt to flesh out their policy platforms.

She told LBC: "You can either stand by and moan about the state of things or you can stand up and speak about them.

"And I received a phone call from Reform last week asking for my opinion on prisons, the first time that anybody has ever asked me from a political party.

"I'm not saying we'll agree on everything, we probably won't, but that's politics, that's policy making. And I think that, you know, I spent 27 years in the prison service and I am greatly saddened by how things are run now.

"I feel for the prison staff who have to do a very difficult job on a daily basis in very difficult circumstances.

“Finally, somebody has asked somebody from the Prison Service who's actually lived that experience to share their knowledge, and I'm more than happy to do so.”

She said that Reform is “refreshing” after working under various parties in her years in the prison service.

And she attacked them for cutting funding for prisons at the same time as trying to extend sentences and lock more people up.

She said “obviously” she’d like to see some of that restored, adding: "I would. You know, that's something that's been sadly lacking…

“There are different things that you can do to, to raise that cash.”

Reform UK Leader Holds Law And Order Press Conference. Picture: Getty

Ms Frake, who helped monitor offenders like Rose West and Myra Hindley, said the biggest lesson was “how to compartmentalise” what you see on a daily basis.

"I looked after Rose west for about four or five months. The woman's a typical psychopath.

"You know, she has absolutely no emotional intelligence. And, you know, people who are of that ilk, they don't have it tattooed on their forehead. And that is why they are psychopaths.

"But at the end of the day, they're nobody special, they're prisoners.”

She revealed how former Libertines frontman, Pete Docherty regularly caused her trouble.

She said: “Sometimes you get celebrities in and they think that they're a bit special.

"He didn't adhere to his conditions of licence.

"So the judge jailed him and we put him in the best place that we knew where to put him, which was the drug rehab unit. And he basically just, flouted his notoriety to other prisoners, you know, signing autographs.

"And then I walked into Scrubs one day, I think it was at a weekend, and there was a big picture of him smoking a joint with prisoners taking pictures on mobile phones.

"And, you know, so after that, he was segregated for the rest of his sentence.”

Reform Party UK press conference. With Nigel Farage, Zia Yusuf, Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Vanessa Frake, justice adviser, Colin Sutton, Policing & Crime advisor, Rupert Matthews Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy