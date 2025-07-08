Rishi Sunak appointed as senior adviser at Goldman Sachs

8 July 2025, 15:13 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 15:15

Rishi Sunak
Goldman Sachs has appointed former prime minister Rishi Sunak as a senior adviser. . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Goldman Sachs has appointed former prime minister Rishi Sunak as a senior adviser.

The role, which will see Mr Sunak return to Goldman after 21 years, is his first major position since resigning as lead of the Conservative Party following its general election defeat last year.

Mr Sunak, who was prime minister between October 2022 and July 2024, is set to advise leaders across the firm and provide "insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape".

The MP for Richmond and Northallerton worked for Goldman Sachs between 2001 and 2004.

The appointment comes just over a year since Mr Sunak's resignation as prime minister, allowing him to take on the advisory position.

However, the ACOBA (Advisory Committee on Business Appointments) body, which regulates business appointments of sitting MPs, said Mr Sunak cannot lobby the Government or use ministerial contacts to influence policy or secure business advantage for another year.

It also restricted him from advising on matters linked to foreign governments or sovereign wealth funds for another year.

Manchester, UK. 30th Sep, 2019. Rishi Sunak, Chief Secretary to the Treasury and MP for Richmond speaks at day two of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Credit: Russell Hart/Alamy Live News
Sunak worked for Goldman Sachs between 2001 and 2004. Picture: Alamy

Chairman and chief executive David Solomon said: "I am excited to welcome Rishi back to Goldman Sachs in his new capacity as a senior advisor.

"In his role, he will work with leaders across the firm to advise our clients globally on a range of important topics, sharing his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape.

Read more: Junior doctors vote in favour of strike action - as NHS could face six months of disruption

Read more: Today the country lost a great patriot and I lost a great friend, writes Nadhim Zahawi

"He will also spend time with our people around the world, contributing to our culture of ongoing learning and development."

Earlier this year, the former prime minister also took up posts with the University of Oxford and Stanford University.

