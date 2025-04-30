Royal Marine guarding UK's nuclear weapons investigated over alleged neo-Nazi links

30 April 2025, 07:47

Royal Navy security personnel stand guard on HMS Vigilant at Her Majesty's Naval Base, Clyde.
Royal Navy security personnel stand guard on HMS Vigilant at Her Majesty's Naval Base, Clyde. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A Royal Marine in a unit defending Britain's nuclear arsenal has been questioned by counterterrorism police over his alleged ties to a neo-Nazi group.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unnamed marine reportedly serves in the 43 Commando unit, part of the Royal Navy responsible for protecting the UK’s nuclear deterrent .This includes Trident 2 missiles and nuclear submarines.

He is understood to have put up a survey asking colleagues whether they feared that diversity, equality and inclusion policies risked creating an “unrecognisable, weak and compromised version of the corps”.

The survey was removed within 24 hours before he was investigated internally when it allegedly emerged he was a member of a neo-Nazi political party, an MoD source told The Times.

He was referred to government's Prevent programme, which is aimed at stopping people from becoming terrorists. He has also been questioned by police.

The man has since lost his security clearance and will work from home pending the investigation.

Read more: Man arrested after Nazi flag flown outside church in Welsh village

Read more: Neo-Nazi satanist jailed for six years for encouraging girls to kill themselves and possessing terror material

Royal Marines guard the UK's nuclear deterrent.
Royal Marines guard the UK's nuclear deterrent. Picture: Getty

Speaking in a video posted on online, he said: “I don’t think it’s their business or anyone’s business to know what that is, but know that it isn’t the main political party.

“It isn’t Labour.”

The marine is facing further investigation after posting another “rant” that allegedly violated military standards.

The MoD said in a statement: “Royal Marine Commando selection standards haven’t changed, and the same high standards apply to every recruit.

“This issue is subject to an ongoing investigation, so we’re unable to comment further at this stage. We expect the highest standards of all our service personnel.

"We’re committed to investigating any allegation of behaviour that could bring the armed forces into disrepute.”

