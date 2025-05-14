Breaking News

Former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe will not face charges over claims of 'threats'

14 May 2025, 11:25 | Updated: 14 May 2025, 11:38

Rupert Lowe accused Reform UK of a ‘brutal smear campaign’
Rupert Lowe accused Reform UK of a ‘brutal smear campaign’. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

No criminal charges will be brought against former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe after claims he made “verbal threats” towards the party’s chairman.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Great Yarmouth MP was suspended from Nigel Farage’s party in March amid a deepening civil war and allegations about his conduct, which he denies.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “Following a thorough and detailed review of the evidence in relation to an allegation of threats, we have decided that no criminal charges should be brought against a sitting MP.

“Having considered a number of witness statements, we have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.

“The Crown Prosecution Service’s function is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent, and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider. Based on the careful consideration of this evidence, we have decided that our legal test for a criminal prosecution has not been met.”

The Crown Prosecution Service added that the case was subject to the Victim’s Right to Review scheme which allows alleged victims to ask for the decision not to prosecute to be reviewed.

Mr Lowe posted online: "The Metropolitan Police have today confirmed that they are dropping their investigation into the false allegations that I made threats against the Reform Party chairman."

He said: “It was a sinister attempt to weaponise the criminal justice system against me.”

He went on to accuse Reform UK of waging a "brutal smear campaign" against him.

"For the good of our country, Nigel Farage must never be Prime Minister," he added.

The Independent MP for Great Yarmouth said: “If Farage were ever to control the vast power of the British state, I believe he would not hesitate to do to his adversaries what they have tried to do to me.

"With real power, I fear he would wield that immense responsibility to crush dissent – as he has done time and again over the years.

“Smearing my innocent staff in a pathetic attempt to attack me was disgusting, alongside briefings to journalists from senior Reform figures suggesting I had dementia – the lowest, vilest tactics I have seen in my 67 years. They are not fit to lead. They are not fit to be MPs.”

In an appeal to Reform UK supporters, Mr Lowe added: “Please listen when I say this: For the good of our country, Nigel Farage must never be prime minister.

"To the millions of decent Reform supporters – you must do what you believe is right. I, personally, could not remain in an organisation led by such men.

“They do not deserve your support, your time, your energy, your money, or your vote. Mere reform is inadequate – we need radical, principled change.

“I urge you to do what you think is right. When the time soon comes, we will work together to advance a political movement that is credible, professional, decent, democratic and honest. There will, very soon, be an alternative to the rotten leadership of Reform.”

