Ruth Perry's sister joins calls to delay Ofsted's 'rushed' rollout of new inspection measures

28 April 2025, 07:19 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 08:12

Ruth Perry, former headteacher at Caversham Primary School.
Ruth Perry, former headteacher at Caversham Primary School. Picture: Caversham Primary School

By Jacob Paul

Ruth Perry's sister has joined education sector leaders calling for Oftsed to slam the breaks on its "rushed" rollout of reforms.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 53-year-old headteacher took her own life after the education regulator downgraded her school's rating from outstanding to inadequate.

A coroner later ruled that the November 2022 ranking "contributed" to her death, sparking widespread calls for a new school inspection process.

Education leaders sent an open letter on the final day of Ofsted's public consultation urging Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to slam the breaks on what they say is a "rushed" rollout of new inspection measures.

Ms Perry's sister, Professor Julia Waters, is among the signatories. Others include senior educators, trade union chiefs, former inspectors, and mental health advocates.

Read more: 'An insult' - Ofsted chief at the time of headteacher Ruth Perry's suicide to be given peerage

Read more: Single-word Ofsted grades scrapped with immediate effect after suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson.
Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Getty

The letter blasts the proposed reforms as failing to reflect the lessons from Ms Perry's that highlighted the huge pressures that school leaders face under the present system.

It reads: "We believe the proposed new system will continue to have a detrimental impact on the wellbeing of education staff and hence on students’ school experience.”

The letter also warns of a continued risk of "preventable deaths" if systemic issues are not fixed.

They described Ofsted’s 12-week consultation as “rushed”, demanding that Ms Phillipson delays the proposals to "take the time needed to get change right.”

Ofsted's reforms include the introduction of new report cards that will see schools given one of five grades, from ‘exemplary’ to ‘causing concern’ across up to 11 different areas.

This comes after the government scrapped the one-word judgements such as 'outstanding' or 'inadequate' that were deemed a factor in Ms Perry's death.

It has been argued single headline grades fail to provide a fair and accurate assessment of overall school performance across a range of areas and are supported by a minority of parents and teachers.

Instead, the letter signatories say the government must “design a school inspection system that will meet the DfE’s principles for an improved accountability system…without driving more talented educators out of the profession”.

They add that "trust in the system needs to be restored, arguing the "rushed and closed nature of the consultation has only made that worse."

Speaking on LBC News Breakfast with Vanessa Baffoe, Ms Waters said: "What's needed is for Ofsted to stop. They should never have been allowed to reform themselves.

"They have proved they cannot reform themselves by proposing these proposals.

"There needs to be a stop, a reset, a rethink and a completely new system that's safe, reliable, effective, that doesn't put the health and well being of educators at risk and therefore is genuinely useful and supportive to parents and to children who are clearly the most important people in this.

"Children are not supported by teachers and headteachers who live in fear as a flawed inspection system and its consequences."

Asked if she believes trust in Ofsted could ever be restored, she said: "I don’t know but by the way that Ofsted are conducting themselves, I doubt it. They’ve got a lot of work to do."

A DfE spokesperson said: “Ofsted reform plays a central role in our work to drive high and rising school standards.“The system this government inherited meant high stakes for teachers, but low information for parents.

"That’s why we are determined to make inspection a more powerful, more transparent tool for driving school improvement – removing the single-word judgement and introducing school report cards.

“Both Ofsted’s and the department’s consultations have provided an important opportunity for everyone to have their say including on the impact of inspections on workload and wellbeing. Both organisations will carefully consider all responses before finalising the approach.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest