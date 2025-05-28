Sadiq Khan calls for some cannabis possession to be decriminalised

28 May 2025, 00:01

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan walking through cannabis plants which are being legally cultivated at 'Traditional' a licensed factory in Los Angeles.
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan walking through cannabis plants which are being legally cultivated at 'Traditional' a licensed factory in Los Angeles. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Sir Sadiq Khan has backed calls for the possession of small quantities of natural cannabis to be decriminalised, saying current rules “cannot be justified”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Mayor of London said a report by the independent London Drugs Commission (LDC) published on Wednesday had provided “a compelling, evidence-based case” for decriminalisation and urged the Government to consider the move.

Set up by Sir Sadiq in 2022 and chaired by former lord chancellor Lord Charlie Falconer, the LDC found the current laws on cannabis were “disproportionate to the harms it can pose” following a study of how the drug is policed around the world.

It also found cannabis policing “continues to focus on particular ethnic communities”, damaging relations between the police and those communities.

The commission stopped short of calling for full decriminalisation, saying the long-term harms to public health were “not yet well understood”.

Instead, Lord Falconer’s committee called for “natural” – as opposed to “synthetic” – cannabis to be moved from the Misuse of Drugs Act to the Psychoactive Substances Act, effectively legalising possession of small amounts for personal use while continuing to prohibit importing, manufacturing or distributing the drug.

Read more: British former air stewardess accused of smuggling million-pound 'cannabis stash' into Sri Lanka

Read more: 'The status quo is wrong': Sadiq Khan eyes London's green belt for new homes in housing push

Cannabis are on white table.
Cannabis are on white table. Picture: Alamy

They also called for improved addiction services and greater education for young people on the dangers of cannabis.

Lord Falconer said: “Legalisation is not the answer. The criminal justice system response needs to focus only on the dealers and not the users.

“Those who suffer from the adverse effects of cannabis – which may be a small percentage of users but it is a high number of people – need reliable, consistent medical and other support. And there needs to be much more education on the risks of cannabis use.”

Under current laws, cannabis is a class B drug and those found in possession face a fine or imprisonment.

LDC deputy chairwoman Janet Hills, a former Metropolitan Police detective, said the report was “a driver for change in our community” and called for “a more balanced and compassionate approach to policing in our city”.

Responding to the report, Sir Sadiq said: “I’ve long been clear that we need fresh thinking on how to reduce the substantial harms associated with drug-related crime in our communities.

“The London Drugs Commission report makes a compelling, evidenced-based case for the decriminalisation of possession of small quantities of natural cannabis which the Government should consider.

“It says that the current sentencing for those caught in possession of natural cannabis cannot be justified given its relative harm and people’s experience of the justice system.

“We must recognise that better education, improved healthcare and more effective, equitable policing of cannabis use are long overdue.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We will continue to work with partners across health, policing and wider public services to drive down drug use, ensure more people receive timely treatment and support, and make our streets and communities safer.“

The government has no intention of reclassifying cannabis from a Class B substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Possession of cannabis should not be decriminalised like this. We have seen some US and Canadian cities devastated by soft policies on addictive and harmful drugs – now Sadiq Khan wants to send London the same way.

“Cannabis is illegal for a reason. Cannabis is associated with anti-social behaviour and heavy use can lead to serious psychosis and severed mental health problems.

“US and Canadian cities which tried this approach have ended up as crime-ridden ghettos with stupefied addicts on the streets and law-abiding citizens frightened to go there.

“Sadiq Khan is more interested in politically correct posturing for the benefit of his left-wing friends than he is making London a safe and nice place.“I completely oppose these plans. But with a weak Labour Government in power, there’s no telling how they will react. We must stop soft Sadiq.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest