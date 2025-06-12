Exclusive

Sadiq Khan 'received death threats' over Ulez expansion that 'has become a proxy for the culture wars'

12 June 2025, 22:22 | Updated: 12 June 2025, 23:35

Sir Sadiq Khan speaks at LBC's State of London debate.
Sir Sadiq Khan speaks at LBC's State of London debate. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

Sir Sadiq Khan has told LBC News his decision to expand London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) was probably the hardest thing he's done in his career, revealing he faced 'abuse and threats' to his life over the controversial move.

Sadiq Khan on ULEZ at the State of London Debate

Speaking at State of London debate on LBC News, the London Mayor said the 'silent majority' were on his side despite the huge backlash he faced.

He said his Ulez expansion has now become 'a proxy for a culture war', adding that this is what 'worries' him.

Sir Sadiq defended his policy, adding that he is 'proud' of Londoners for voting for 'clean air' after winning the most recent Mayoral elections in London.

He said: 'I don't want to pretend it was easy. It's probably the hardest thing I've ever done in my professional life.

ULEZ Ultra Low Emission Zone Sign London - Signs for the new Ultra Low Emission Zone in central London implemented by Transport for London TFL in 2019
ULEZ Ultra Low Emission Zone Sign London - Signs for the new Ultra Low Emission Zone in central London implemented by Transport for London TFL in 2019. Picture: Alamy

'There were times where I had self doubt because of the abuse and the threats to my life and the abuse of my family and our home and so forth, but because you can sometimes make the mistake as a politician of thinking a vocal minority speak for everyone.'

'It's become a proxy for a culture war', he later added, comparing it to 'graffiti in our capital city... fare evasion in our capital city' and the 'anti car' critics.

Sir Sadiq claimed social media is 'giving the impression this is normal'.

He said: "The impression was given that everyone was against a clean air. Everyone was against our kids, smaller lungs and so forth.'

'I'm really pleased and proud that people stood with us.

'We spoke about this during the Mayoral campaign. I said "on the ballot paper is clean air". My main opponent wants to reverse Ulez.

'I'm quite clear where I stand. We got the biggest swing to an incumbent in the 25 years of Mayoral election and I'm really proud of the city for doing that.'

The Ulez was first introduced in April 2019 within the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.

The daily charge runs between midnight and midnight so vehicles travelling into the zone before midnight and leaving after midnight will need to pay for two days.

Sir Sadiq announced a controversial expansion of the scheme which sees the Ulez charge cover all of London’s 32 boroughs.

It meant that after August 2023 all cars that do not meet European emissions standards have to pay a £12.50 charge every day to drive in London.

The Mayor of London previously came under a legal challenge from five Tory councils, who have questioned Mr Khan's use of data in justifying the ULEZ expansion.

