Sadiq Khan to tell EU diplomats 'Brexit was a mistake' arguing strengthened ties would offset Trump tariffs

18 February 2025, 06:16

London, UK. 23rd Apr, 2022. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, speaks at the event, which is organised by the Mayor's Office.
London, UK. 23rd Apr, 2022. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, speaks at the event, which is organised by the Mayor's Office. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sadiq Khan is set to tell EU diplomats "Brexit was a mistake" as he argues strengthened ties with the trading bloc would help offset Donald Trump's threat of tariffs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a meeting on Tuesday, the London Mayor will tell delegates that Britain's withdrawal from the trading bloc "continues to have a negative impact" as he promises to make the case for "being bold" in efforts to seek closer alignment.

He is also expected to renew his backing for a youth mobility scheme.

Sir Keir Starmer's Government has made resetting relations with the EU a priority but repeatedly ruled out returning to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement.

Wary of any deal that could be seen to cross these red lines, it has also resisted proposals from Brussels for a new scheme allowing under-30s from the bloc to live, work and study in the UK and vice versa.

But at a meeting with the EU ambassador and UK ambassadors of the 27 member states, Sir Sadiq will say that strengthened he wants to look at ways to make it easier for schoolchildren from the EU to Britain.

"As Mayor, I'm strongly in favour of a new youth mobility scheme," he is expected to tell attendees of the gathering in London.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaking to the media at the opening of Sadler's Wells East theatre, the brand-new purpose-built theatre at East Bank, in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, east London. Picture date: Thursday February 6, 2025.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaking to the media at the opening of Sadler's Wells East theatre, the brand-new purpose-built theatre at East Bank, in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, east London. Picture date: Thursday February 6, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"This would help to aid economic growth across Europe, but also give young Londoners and EU citizens important life experiences - like the opportunity to work abroad and learn more about our respective languages and cultures.

"As part of this, I'm keen for us to look at how we can make it easier for school children from the EU to visit the UK and learn more about our shared ties and history."

He will insist European allies must come together to tackle a series of "shared challenges" including "the rise of an intolerant and anti-democratic populism" and "tariffs posing a real threat to international affairs."

"I'm a proud European and of the view that Brexit was a mistake that continues to have a negative impact - not just on my city and country, but on the European community as a whole," Sir Sadiq will say.

Read more: Starmer will ensure UK is 'leading country' as European nations step up in support of Ukraine

Read more: Pope to remain in hospital with infection as doctors tackle 'complex clinical picture'

"I remain passionate about growing and improving our relationship across every area possible, and I believe this is essential if we're to effectively tackle a host of shared challenges - relating to trade, our economies, security, the environment and the rise of an intolerant and anti-democratic populism."

Without naming Mr Trump explicitly, he is expected to say: "Indeed, at a moment when we see trade wars and tariffs posing a real threat to international affairs, I'm convinced that we should be looking at what more we can do to strengthen our relationship as a counterweight to these trends."

It comes after the mayor was told by the Labour Government that "a period of silence would be most welcome" in a public rebuke over his earlier warnings of "resurgent fascism" under a new Trump presidency.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan talks to journalists following his meeting with European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan talks to journalists following his meeting with European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Picture: Alamy

Lord Leong, who as a Lords whip holds the same constitutional position as a minister, said he disagreed with Sir Sadiq, and that the president "has a mandate and we have to work with him."

"Sometimes I would say a period of silence would be most welcome," he added.

Sir Sadiq had highlighted the AfD party in Germany, National Rally in France and Mr Trump in the US and branded them "opportunists who seek to divide people for personal and political gain" in an article for The Observer.

He later struck a more conciliatory tone, telling BBC London he "wanted to work closely with the American president", with whom he has previously had a fractious relationship.

On Tuesday, Sir Sadiq will praise the Government's drive to "reset" the UK's relationship with the EU.

He is expected to add: "I will continue to make the case about the importance of deepening our ties and being bold when it comes to closer alignment.

"This includes my long-standing position on the benefits of the single market and customs union."

He will also express ongoing support for Ukraine, saying: "London stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine against Russian's illegal invasion.

"The UK will continue to support Ukraine to defend its security and sovereignty, and any peace negotiations must directly involve the Ukraine Government.

"There can be no deal on the future of Ukraine without the agreement of Ukraine."

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs

Latest Politics News

David Gauke wants to reduce the size of the female prison estate to make room for more male inmates. File image shows Pentonville prison

Send fewer women to jail to make room for male inmates, says former Justice Secretary

Jennifer Rauchet, Pete Hegest, US defence secretary, and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of Defence of Poland, during a welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, on February 14, 2025.

Ukraine is the 'frontline' of Britain, Starmer says as US begins peace talks with Russia

West Streeting, left, has back Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister said he was ready to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground
President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has arrived in the United Arab Emirates ahead of this week's expected peace talks aimed at ending his country's war with Russia.

Zelenskyy visits UAE as Starmer signals support for British troop deployment in Ukraine peacekeeping
London, UK. 29th November 2024. KIM LEADBEATER, the Labour MP who introduced the Assisted Dying Bill, speaks to supporters and the media following the vote. MPs have voted in favour of allowing terminally ill people to die.

Kim Leadbeater appeals to critics over amendments to assisted dying bill, admitting ‘weeks and weeks’ of work ahead
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer

NHS on 'road to recovery', claims PM as he meets pledge to deliver two million extra appointments
London, UK. 26th May, 2024. Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, at the BBC for Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Credit: Mark Thomas/Alamy Live News

Reeves insists 'no concerns were raised' over expenses allegations - as the Chancellor refuses to apologise
Keir Starmer is backing Rachel Reeves over expenses scandal in previous job

PM backs under-fire chancellor despite allegations of expense scandal at former bank job

Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to abandon his visit to a construction site in Buckinghamshire after the event was drowned out by tractor horns.

PM forced to abandon housing visit after tractor-driving farmers play dance music with their horns in noisy protest
Supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) demonstrate in Trafalgar Square

Woman who tried to gain asylum eight times allowed to stay in UK - after she joined terror group