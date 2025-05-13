Exclusive

Sadiq Khan defends Labour’s immigration plans as he reveals his views on Starmer’s ‘island of strangers’ speech

Sadiq Khan has been speaking to LBC. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has defended Labour’s new immigration crackdown but revealed he hasn’t spoken to Keir Starmer since his divisive speech yesterday.

Speaking to LBC’s James O'Brien, Sir Sadiq said he “understands” why Labour is seeking to crackdown on immigration but “wouldn’t have used” the same language as the PM.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer said Britain risks “becoming an island of strangers” if net migration doesn’t fall.

When pressed on the PM’s comments, including his description of a recent of high immigration as a “squalid chapter”, Sir Sadiq said: “Those aren’t the words I would use.”

He added: “But, If you listen to the Keir’s speech, he also spoke about the strength of diversity.”

“I think, what he’s referring too is the promise made by brexiteers, I think he’s referring to that (high numbers of immigration).

“What he’s not referring to, is the contribution we make to British society.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s speech has been compared to Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech, which is widley regarded as one of the most racist political speeches in British history.

Speaking from Downing Street on Monday, the PM promised net migration will fall by the end of this parliament as he outlined a slew of immigration changes.

Migrants have been told they need to spend a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship and English language requirements will be increased for all routes into the UK, as ministers look to bring down net migration which reached 728,000 last year.

Speaking from Downing Street on Monday morning, the Prime Minister said promised migration will fall as he warned Britain could become an "island of strangers" without greater restrictions.

'He's your mate Keir Starmer... and he's talking about you. How does that make you feel?'



James O'Brien wants to know what Sadiq Khan really thinks about the Prime Minister's 'divisive' migration speech. pic.twitter.com/xUpkEd2UnT — LBC (@LBC) May 13, 2025

The PM revealed plans to link immigration status to education level, English-language ability and investment in the UK.

Under the plans, skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages.

Sir Keir said without controls on immigration, “we risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together” as he slammed the Tories for running a "experiment" on open borders.

"The chaos of the previous government also changed the nature of immigration in this country," he said.

"Fewer people who make a strong economic contribution, more who work in parts of our economy that put downward pressure on wages.

Sir Keir Starmer has announced sweeping immigration changes. Picture: Alamy

"So perhaps the biggest change in this White Paper is that we will finally honour what 'take back control meant' and begin to choose who comes here so that migration works for our national interest."

He told reporters the plan “will finally take back control of our borders and close the book on a squalid chapter for our politics, our economy and our country”.

He added: “‘Take back control.’ Everyone knows that slogan, and everyone knows what it meant on immigration, or at least that’s what people thought.

“Because what followed from the previous government, starting with the people who used that slogan, was the complete opposite.

“Between 2019 and 2023, even as they were going round our country, telling people with a straight face that they would get immigration down, net migration quadrupled, until in 2023 it reached nearly one million.

“That’s about the population of Birmingham, our second largest city. That’s not control. It’s chaos.”