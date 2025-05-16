Children to be taught to show some 'grit' as part of government drive to tackle mental health crisis in schools

16 May 2025, 09:53

Children are to be taught 'grit' as part of a government drive to tackle mental health crisis in schools
Children are to be taught 'grit' as part of a government drive to tackle mental health crisis in schools. Picture: Alamy
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Children will be taught the value of “grit” to tackle a growing mental health crisis in schools,

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coming together to launch the initiative Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Health Secretary Wes Streeting said children need to be prepared for life’s “ups and downs” in the classroom.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Ms Phillipson stressed the drive to teach “grit” in children’s formative years was not akin to teaching a “stiff upper lip”, but providing the space to “come forward”.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson | 16/05/25

Read More: UK ranks near bottom for child wellbeing and teenage happiness

Read More: Number of children skipping school persistently hits record high, as heads say some parents 'see studies as optional'

She said that she wants to provide extra mental health services to more than a million children.

The move comes amid slumping attendance rates, with the latest figures showing 150,000 pupils nationwide are absent more than half the time.

The Department for Education has said these figures are the result of a growing mental health crisis among young people.

The Education and Health secretary co-authored a piece in The Daily Telegraph about the “doom loop” of unaddressed mental health problems in young people.

“By deploying NHS-led, evidence-based intervention during children’s formative years, we will not only halt the spiral towards crisis, but cultivate much-needed grit,” they wrote.

“This is essential for academic success and life beyond school, with all its ups and downs.”

The pair noted the long-term cost of untreated mental health issues on the NHS, potentially costing millions if left unacknowledged.

The government is also to introduce “attendance and behaviour hubs” in school, as part of a drive to “tackle anxiety and low mood”.

Burnout and chronic mental health issues have become a prevalent issue among young people, particularly those who are just entering the workforce.

As well as mental health issues comprising nearly 45% of disability claims among working people, one in three 18-24 year olds are reported to have taken time off from work due to stress last year.

Bridget Phillipson at a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street
Bridget Phillipson at a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street. Picture: Getty

However, as part of a government-wide move to tackle unemployment, the Health Secretary recently hit out at an “over-diagnosis” of mental health problems.

Mr Streeting said too many people are being “written off”.

There is also concern over the level of misbehaviour in school, with suspension rates skyrocketing year on year since Covid lockdown.

The Education and Health Secretaries hope these measures will address the “triple threat” of “attendance, behaviour and mental health”.

They hope the drive will “supercharge a coordinated effort to address the root causes of issues causing disruption and chaos in the classroom”.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest