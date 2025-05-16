Children to be taught to show some 'grit' as part of government drive to tackle mental health crisis in schools

Children are to be taught 'grit' as part of a government drive to tackle mental health crisis in schools. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

Children will be taught the value of “grit” to tackle a growing mental health crisis in schools,

Coming together to launch the initiative Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Health Secretary Wes Streeting said children need to be prepared for life’s “ups and downs” in the classroom.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Ms Phillipson stressed the drive to teach “grit” in children’s formative years was not akin to teaching a “stiff upper lip”, but providing the space to “come forward”.

She said that she wants to provide extra mental health services to more than a million children.

The move comes amid slumping attendance rates, with the latest figures showing 150,000 pupils nationwide are absent more than half the time.

The Department for Education has said these figures are the result of a growing mental health crisis among young people.

The Education and Health secretary co-authored a piece in The Daily Telegraph about the “doom loop” of unaddressed mental health problems in young people.

“By deploying NHS-led, evidence-based intervention during children’s formative years, we will not only halt the spiral towards crisis, but cultivate much-needed grit,” they wrote.

“This is essential for academic success and life beyond school, with all its ups and downs.”

The pair noted the long-term cost of untreated mental health issues on the NHS, potentially costing millions if left unacknowledged.

The government is also to introduce “attendance and behaviour hubs” in school, as part of a drive to “tackle anxiety and low mood”.

Burnout and chronic mental health issues have become a prevalent issue among young people, particularly those who are just entering the workforce.

As well as mental health issues comprising nearly 45% of disability claims among working people, one in three 18-24 year olds are reported to have taken time off from work due to stress last year.

Bridget Phillipson at a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street. Picture: Getty

However, as part of a government-wide move to tackle unemployment, the Health Secretary recently hit out at an “over-diagnosis” of mental health problems.

Mr Streeting said too many people are being “written off”.

There is also concern over the level of misbehaviour in school, with suspension rates skyrocketing year on year since Covid lockdown.

The Education and Health Secretaries hope these measures will address the “triple threat” of “attendance, behaviour and mental health”.

They hope the drive will “supercharge a coordinated effort to address the root causes of issues causing disruption and chaos in the classroom”.