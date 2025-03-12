Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon announces she won't seek re-election

Edinburgh Scotland, UK 06 February 2025. Nicola Sturgeon MSP at the Scottish Parliament for First Minister Questions. credit sst/alamy live news. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will not seek re-election to Holyrood in 2026.

Ms Sturgeon - who represents the Glasgow Southside constituency - made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

Sturgeon resigned as first minister for Scotland in March 2023 following eight years in the role.

Addressing the post "Dear Friends", Sturgeon said the decision not to seek re-election in May next year had been "far from easy".

In a letter to local SNP members, she said: "I am writing to let you know that I have decided not to seek re-election to the Scottish Parliament next year.

"Reaching this decision has been far from easy, however, I have known in my heart for a while that the time is right for me to embrace different opportunities in a new chapter of my life, and to allow you to select a new standard bearer.

"Whoever you choose will have my full support and I look forward to campaigning alongside you to ensure that Glasgow Southside remains an SNP-held constituency."

The news comes a month after Sturgeon announced she was ending her marriage to former SNP boss Peter Murrell following a police investigation into party finances.

The controversy saw Murrell, who had been the party's chief executive for 20 years, investigated over the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

In June 2023 she was arrested and released without charge in connection with the case.

Shortly after, Murrell was re-arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Sturgeon has now said she will remain with the SNP "every step of the way" towards independence, despite stepping down as an MSP.

Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. 8th March 2025. Pro-women’s group For Women Scotland staged a protest outside the venue for the SNP’s International Women’s Day event. Picture: Alamy

"To my constituents, past and present: thank you for the trust you have placed in me. Being your MSP has been my privilege and I will continue to represent you to the best of my abilities until I step down next year," she said in a post alongside her announcement.

"To Southside SNP members: your support, loyalty and friendship, through thick and thin, has meant more to me than you will ever know. You are the best of the best.

"To SNP members across the country: I may be leaving Parliament, but I will be by your side every step of the way as we complete our journey to independence."

The MSP for Glasgow Southside remains Scotland's longest serving first minister.

Sturgeon was one of the original MSPs after she was first elected in 1999.