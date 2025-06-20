Scottish Government ending use of WhatsApp and other messaging services after Covid inquiry criticism

20 June 2025, 13:39

Humza Yousaf, ordered a review of mobile messaging which was carried out by Emma Martins – the former Channel Islands data protection commissioner.
Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The Scottish Government is now ending the use of WhatsApp and other messaging services on its mobile devices, following criticism in the wake of the Covid inquiry.

The Government had previously agreed to end its use of WhatsApp and other non-official messaging applications by spring next year.

Opposition MSPs have said the new policy is a “clear admission” from the Government that the pandemic deletions were wrong.

The policy comes into force on Friday though some teams will continue to phase out the app by the end of the year.

As part of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, it emerged ministers and top civil servants deleted WhatsApp messages which had been requested by the inquiry team.

The Conservatives attacked former first minister Nicola Sturgeon in particular for deleting messages, though she said they did not relate to Government business.

Her successor, Humza Yousaf, ordered a review of mobile messaging which was carried out by Emma Martins – the former Channel Islands data protection commissioner.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said the policy will apply to all Scottish Government employees, including contractors, senior civil servants, special advisers and ministers.

Ms Forbes said: “We are setting out a clear approach to ending Government use of mobile messaging apps, and this will support wider work to deliver on our commitment to openness and transparency.

“The use of mobile messaging apps increased during the pandemic as staff worked remotely in unprecedented and difficult circumstances. Having reflected on our working practices, we are now implementing changes to the use of such apps.

“This follows on from actions to implement other recommendations from Ms Martins’s externally-led review including updating our hybrid working policy.

The Conservatives attacked former first minister Nicola Sturgeon in particular for deleting messages, though she said they did not relate to Government business.
Picture: Alamy

“I want to reassure the public that it is a priority of this Government to maintain secure and searchable data, ensuring compliance with all records management rules.

“We will continue to act to ensure our data policies are robust, especially considering technological advances.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Craig Hoy said: “This is as close as we’ll get to an apology from the SNP for the shameful, industrial-scale deletion of Covid WhatsApp messages which was orchestrated by John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon.

“This change in policy is all well and good but the horse has already bolted for bereaved families who were denied the answers they deserved over the decisions taken by SNP ministers during the pandemic.

“Secrecy and evasion are hardwired into this SNP Government, so the Scottish people will not be duped into thinking one overdue concession marks a change in culture.”

