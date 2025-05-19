Exclusive

Shellfish exports to EU back on the table, says Rachel Reeves — but fishermen slam 'sell out' Brexit deal

Ms Reeves argued there was a lot for the UK's fishing industry to be "strongly positive" about, including the opportunity to once again export Shellfish to the European continent. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Rachel Reeves has hailed the Brexit 'reset' deal as being a victory for Britain's fishermen after many slammed the Government's decision to give EU boats access to UK waters for the next 12 years.

Fishermen across the UK were left infuriated at being "sold out" by Sir Keir Starmer's landmark agreement with the EU, which was finalised after a last minute breakthrough on Sunday.

Those within the sector felt giving EU fishing boats access to UK waters would have a "massive" negative impact on Britain's inshore fishery and threaten job security.

But Ms Reeves argued there was a lot for the UK's fishing industry to be "strongly positive" about, including the opportunity to once again export Shellfish to the European continent.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, the Chancellor said: "I think this is a good deal for our fishermen. It makes it easier to export to our neighbours.

"70 per cent of what we fish in UK waters is exported to countries in the European Union. It has been incredibly hard for our farming and fishing companies to export over the last few years because we left the EU.

"This [deal] will make it easier and it will mean somethings like Shellfish that haven't been able to be exported to the EU, can be again."

Ms Reeves also added that other food exports such as sausages and beef burgers will also be exported with ease to Europe because of this deal.

Angry fishermen hit out over EU ‘reset’ deal as they raise fears over Britain’s fishing industry

Fishing had proven to be a controversial point in negotiations on a potential post-Brexit deal, as European countries, including France, have been keen to secure continued access to British waters for fishing.

Fishermen across the UK have slammed the deal, including Andrew Lawrence, a fisherman in Leigh-on-Sea, who said: “I think it's going to affect the inshore fishery massively, especially on jobs.

“We're struggling to get youth and younger guys into the industry now, but personally, I don't think there's any future."

The fishing industry in the UK has been shrinking, with 5,418 registered fishing vessels in 2023. This is a reduction of 54% since 1993.

While the EU will have access to UK waters until 2038, it is understood that there will not be an increase in the amount of fish countries from the bloc are allowed to catch. There will also not be a decrease in the British fishing quota.

Fishermen across the UK were left infuriated at being "sold out" by Sir Keir Starmer's landmark agreement with the EU, which was finalised after a last minute breakthrough on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Mr Lawrence said: “We need to fish our own waters, we need to process it in our own country and then we can export it. But obviously we need to be eating more fish ourselves in this country.

“But it's not a great deal for us. The only ones that are going to benefit is the EU.”

While the exact details of the deal are expected to be confirmed by the Government later today, it is thought the UK has secured improved trading rights for food and agricultural products, and British firms will have access to a 150 billion euro (£125 billion) EU defence fund.

While fishing was always expected to be part of the deal, the length of the deal has drawn criticism from Reform UK and the Conservatives, as Kemi Badenoch said the 12-year span meant the UK was “a rule-taker from Brussels once again”.

Asked if he was surprised by the length of the deal, Mr Lawrence said: “Nothing surprises me now with this government.

“So all I can say is I think Nigel Farage will have something to say about this and I think the Tories have already said something, but, you know, we've been sold out again and that wasn't the deal and that's why we didn't vote Brexit.”

He added: “For the whitefish sector, the inshore fishery boats, it's not looking good.

“Again, my main concern is who's going to carry on the industry over the next 10, 20, 30 years. Because if I was a youngster now, I certainly wouldn't be looking into this type of industry.”

There are still steps to take before a more comprehensive deal is signed, but reports suggest there could be agreements on allowing British travellers to use e-gates at European airports, cutting red tape on food exports and imports, and setting up a youth mobility scheme with the EU.

The Prime Minister said the agreement would be "another step forwards" for the UK and "good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders".