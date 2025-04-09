Sir Ed Davey skids down slope in rubber ring to highlight pothole problem

9 April 2025, 16:55

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey visits Gloucester Ski and Snowboarding Centre in Matson, Gloucestershire
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey visits Gloucester Ski and Snowboarding Centre in Matson, Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has skidded down a steep slope in a rubber ring to demand smoother road surfaces for motorists to glide over.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Ed called out the years of neglect of roads and highways during a local election visit to Gloucestershire.

He joined in on a tubing slope at Gloucester Ski Centre with Liberal Democrat MPs, councillors and candidates to highlight the poor state of Gloucestershire's roads.

"We're having a bit of fun, we're campaigning, but there is a serious message, always a serious message, and that is about having services that are smooth, that people can go over," he said.

"The parallel analogy is with our roads.

"Around the county the roads are a real mess, a lot of potholes, and the Conservatives have been running Gloucestershire for a long time now, often, mostly with the Conservative Government, have failed to fix the potholes.

"That's what people are asking us on the doorstep when we're knocking on doors and chatting to people, they're saying, 'Please fix the potholes in Gloucestershire and Wiltshire'."

Read more: Universal theme park set to open in Bedfordshire in 2031 in multi-billion pound boost for economy

Read more: Fury as council makes 'ridiculous' decision to skip VE day parade for being 'elitist'

Sir Ed Davey
Sir Ed Davey. Picture: Alamy

The Lib Dems used Government data to claim that one in four main roads in the south west of England are deteriorating and are likely to need maintenance.

The party said that 24% of A roads and motorways and one in three (31%) B and C roads had been categorised as "Amber" in 2024.

Across the region, 7% of B and C roads were classified as "Red", meaning they have crumbled significantly and are in need of maintenance within 12 months.

The Lib Dems said that in Gloucestershire, more than one in 10 (13%) A roads and motorways and one in five (25%) B and C roads have been condemned as Amber.

Sir Ed said the years of council budget cuts and decreases in Government local government spending has left the roads to crumble.

"The Conservative Party let motorists down badly, leaving our roads to crumble and cutting council budgets so much that it is nearly impossible for local councils to fund proper road maintenance," he said.

Sir Ed Davey
Sir Ed Davey. Picture: Alamy

Sir Ed said his party had a "great chance" of winning control of Gloucestershire County Council from the Conservatives on May 1.

"We're not going to take it for granted, we're going to work right to the close of polls," he said.

"We are putting out our leaflets, we are knocking doors, we've got some great candidates, and I hope people will vote for their local candidate and get a local champion, get a Liberal Democrat.

"The Conservatives the other day, Kemi Badenoch, was criticising the Liberal Democrats as the people who get your church roof fixed.

"People in the community like that. I think she was trying to insult us, but we're wearing it as a badge of honour.

"We do get things done, we are of the community, and I think if people elect us across Gloucestershire, we can take control of the council."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest