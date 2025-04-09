Sir Ed Davey skids down slope in rubber ring to highlight pothole problem

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey visits Gloucester Ski and Snowboarding Centre in Matson, Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has skidded down a steep slope in a rubber ring to demand smoother road surfaces for motorists to glide over.

Sir Ed called out the years of neglect of roads and highways during a local election visit to Gloucestershire.

He joined in on a tubing slope at Gloucester Ski Centre with Liberal Democrat MPs, councillors and candidates to highlight the poor state of Gloucestershire's roads.

"We're having a bit of fun, we're campaigning, but there is a serious message, always a serious message, and that is about having services that are smooth, that people can go over," he said.

"The parallel analogy is with our roads.

"Around the county the roads are a real mess, a lot of potholes, and the Conservatives have been running Gloucestershire for a long time now, often, mostly with the Conservative Government, have failed to fix the potholes.

"That's what people are asking us on the doorstep when we're knocking on doors and chatting to people, they're saying, 'Please fix the potholes in Gloucestershire and Wiltshire'."

Sir Ed Davey. Picture: Alamy

The Lib Dems used Government data to claim that one in four main roads in the south west of England are deteriorating and are likely to need maintenance.

The party said that 24% of A roads and motorways and one in three (31%) B and C roads had been categorised as "Amber" in 2024.

Across the region, 7% of B and C roads were classified as "Red", meaning they have crumbled significantly and are in need of maintenance within 12 months.

The Lib Dems said that in Gloucestershire, more than one in 10 (13%) A roads and motorways and one in five (25%) B and C roads have been condemned as Amber.

Sir Ed said the years of council budget cuts and decreases in Government local government spending has left the roads to crumble.

"The Conservative Party let motorists down badly, leaving our roads to crumble and cutting council budgets so much that it is nearly impossible for local councils to fund proper road maintenance," he said.

Sir Ed Davey. Picture: Alamy

Sir Ed said his party had a "great chance" of winning control of Gloucestershire County Council from the Conservatives on May 1.

"We're not going to take it for granted, we're going to work right to the close of polls," he said.

"We are putting out our leaflets, we are knocking doors, we've got some great candidates, and I hope people will vote for their local candidate and get a local champion, get a Liberal Democrat.

"The Conservatives the other day, Kemi Badenoch, was criticising the Liberal Democrats as the people who get your church roof fixed.

"People in the community like that. I think she was trying to insult us, but we're wearing it as a badge of honour.

"We do get things done, we are of the community, and I think if people elect us across Gloucestershire, we can take control of the council."