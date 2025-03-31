Exclusive

Sir Keir Starmer suggests to LBC people who abused student visas to come to UK could face deportation

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer holds a roundtable meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Monday March 31, 2025. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested thousands of people who came to the UK on student or work visas and who went on to try and claim asylum could face deportation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The prime minister told LBC that it was vital to show a "deterrant" for people that coming here by illegal routes wouldn't be tolerated.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, revealed that there are 10,000 cases of people who came to Britain legally, but are now in hotels awaiting asylum claims.

She has ordered are a review to see if the rules have been broken and assess their finances.

Yesterday it was reported that the £3.1billion hotel bill will be scrutinised to try and slash the costs.

The PM announced today the government has sent home 24,000 people who have no right to remain in the UK, since coming to power last year.

Read more: City council declares 'major incident' after Birmingham bin strikes cause chaos amid mounting rubbish piles

Read more: 'The UK is back': Finnish president praises Starmer's leadership announcing two nations are 'tied hip-to-hip on Nato'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer leads a roundtable discussion at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit at Lancaster House in central London. Picture date: Monday March 31, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The government claims that's the highest levels in eight years.

LBC asked the prime minister if those people should face deportation, or have broken rules.

He replied: "I think people who have no right to be here should be removed, and I think it's a hugely important deterrent.

"That's why I'm really pleased that we're able to announce the figure of 24,000 people... which means that the rate of returns is the highest it's been, I think, for getting on for a decade, including the four biggest flights.

"That to me, is really important as a matter of principle.

"It's also really important as a matter of deterrence, because if you know that the one sure thing that's going to happen is you're going to be returned to where you came from, if you've got no right to be here, then that is a disincentive in its own right."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with the creators of the television show Adolescence, along with charities and young people, at 10 Downing Street, London, to listen to experiences of children today and discuss the issues raised by the TV series. Picture: Alamy

He said that ministers had diverted cash from the Rwanda scheme into processing thousands of claims as quickly as possible.

He added: "This is a serious problem. It requires a serious response, nor a gimmick."

The PM hosted 40 countries at Lancaster house today for an international summit on tackling migration.

The numbers of people making the dangerous journey in small boats have risen this year to more than 6500, which the government blames on better than expected weather.

The PM announced plans to spend another £33million on beefing up thr Crown Prosecution Service and setting up an international division to work more closely with partners overseas.