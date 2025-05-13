Islamic State fighters who returned to UK must face justice, says committee

13 May 2025, 00:08

Members of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) cheer as they carry upside-down a black flag of the Islamic State (IS) group, in Mosul in 2017, during the offensive to retake the city from IS fighters.
Members of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) cheer as they carry upside-down a black flag of the Islamic State (IS) group, in Mosul in 2017, during the offensive to retake the city from IS fighters. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Fighters with the so-called Islamic State (IS) group who returned to the UK after killings, terror attacks and persecution of minorities in Iraq and Syria must face justice, a committee of MPs and peers has said.

More than 400 people who fought for IS, also known as Daesh, are believed to have returned to the UK after travelling to the Middle East to join the banned terrorist group.

IS, which once held large swathes of land in Syria and Iraq, was responsible for widespread campaigns of terror, murder and rape often targeted against minority religious groups like the Yazidis.

Estimates suggest 5,000 Yazidis were killed and more than 200,000 displaced from their homes by the terrorist group.

Parliament's Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) said none of the 400-plus IS supporters who had returned to the UK had been successfully prosecuted for their crimes.

A member of the Iraqi forces walks past a mural bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in a tunnel that was reportedly used as a training centre by the jihadists, in 2017, on the southern outskirts of Mosul.
A member of the Iraqi forces walks past a mural bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in a tunnel that was reportedly used as a training centre by the jihadists, in 2017, on the southern outskirts of Mosul. Picture: Getty

It called on the Government to take steps to ensure they can be tried in British courts, rather than in Iraq or Syria where the crimes took place.

Ministers have previously said any such crimes are "best investigated and prosecuted under local laws", according to the committee.

But the parliamentarians said this was unlikely to happen in the Middle Eastern countries where IS operated.

"Where the UK has jurisdiction over international crimes, the UK should seek to investigate and prosecute such crimes," the committee's latest report said.

The UK courts face a "key barrier" to exercising justice on war crimes and genocide, the committee said, as it is not possible to prosecute people for these crimes unless they are UK nationals, residents, or "subject to service personnel laws".

Ministers must use the Crime and Policing Bill currently making its way through Parliament to amend the law, and ensure anyone suspected to have committed genocide or war crimes can face justice in the UK, the committee added.

It also called for better co-operation between the Crown Prosecution Service and specialist police officers involved in investigating genocide, to ensure evidence is not lost.

Lord Alton of Liverpool, chairman of the JCHR, said: "This is not something the UK can simply wash its hands of because it happened overseas. We know that British nationals committed the most horrendous crimes in Iraq and Syria under the Daesh regime and we have a duty to see them brought to justice.

"To date, no Daesh fighters have been successfully prosecuted for international crimes in the UK and we find this unacceptable."

He added: "We want to see more action from the Government in identifying the perpetrators, some of whom may have returned to Britain, others likely detained in camps in Syria. This will require better co-ordination from law enforcement and criminal justice, and also the removal of barriers preventing some prosecutions."

The report also calls for greater transparency about how the Government uses its power to strip British people of their citizenship because of links with IS.

Shamima Begum, who travelled to IS-held territory a decade ago, aged 15, is the most famous example of the state's use of this power.

But the report said the UK "uses deprivation of citizenship orders more than almost any country in the world", and ministers must account for this.

More must also be done to repatriate children held in camps in north-east Syria, the committee said, where conditions are "deplorable", according to Lord Alton.

He added: "It is in the UK's interest to ensure they do not become a new generation of the radicalised and they must be brought home."

