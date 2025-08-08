Video showing migrants being detained in 'one in, one out' deal compared to viral White House clip of ICE deportations

8 August 2025, 07:01

Western Jet Foil Arrivals

By LBC Staff

The UK Government released the first images of migrants being detained under its new “one in, one out” deal with France on Thursday.

Alongside the pictures, Sir Keir Starmer released a video clip of migrants' initial processing, biometric and security checks and relocation to an Immigration Removal Centre to await their return to France have been captured.

Those detained will be held in immigration removal centres until they are returned to France, with the Home Office highlighting their movements will not be updated in real-time.

The video is reminiscent of an extremely controversial clip posted by the White House last month, showing what they claimed to be illegal immigrants being deported to the viral tune of the “Jet2 Holiday” advert.

The White House video shows people being handcuffed and escorted on to a plane, alongside the caption: "When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!"

The caption makes reference to the accompanying voiceover, which says: "Nothing beats a Jet2holiday, and right now you can save £50 per person..."

The hit song Hold My Hand, by Jess Glynne, features in the advert, and the singer said the social media post made her feel "sick".

The advert was slammed by the airline also, with a spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays telling the PA news agency: "Our branding has become something of a viral phenomenon this summer and we are pleased to see how many people have used it in good humour.

"This has put a smile on many people's faces, just like our holidays do.

"We are of course aware of a post from the White House social media account.

"This is not endorsed by us in any way, and we are very disappointed to see our brand being used to promote government policy such as this."

It comes as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Yesterday, under the terms of this groundbreaking new treaty, the first group of people to cross the Channel were detained after their arrival at Western Jet Foil and will now be held in detention until they can be returned to France.

“That sends a message to every migrant currently thinking of paying organised crime gangs to go to the UK that they will be risking their lives and throwing away their money if they get into a small boat.”

