Smiling Rachel Reeves joins Starmer in NHS 10-year plan launch day after breaking down in tears in Commons

3 July 2025, 10:55 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 11:30

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (centre), Prime Minister Sir Keir (right) and Health Secretary Wes Streeting (left) at the launch of the Government's 10-year health plan.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (centre), Prime Minister Sir Keir (right) and Health Secretary Wes Streeting (left) at the launch of the Government's 10-year health plan. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Rachel Reeves has appeared in public with Sir Keir Starmer a day after breaking down in tears alongside the Prime Minister in the Commons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The public show of unity came after Sir Keir gave her his full backing and said he did not appreciate how upset she was in the Commons because he was focused on answering Prime Minister's Questions.

Rachel Reeves was seen crying during PMQs on Wednesday as the PM declined to guarantee she would remain in place until the election, rattling financial markets.

Sir Keir has since repeatedly expressed his support for her, confirming she will not lose her job any time soon.

He said: "She is an excellent Chancellor, she will be Chancellor for a very long time to come, into the next election and beyond it.

"She and I are absolutely committed to our fiscal rules and the economic stability that is so important to this country, and that is the rock on which we build everything else.

"On that issue, Rachel and I are in lockstep, and have been for years."

Read more: PM backs Reeves saying she'll be Chancellor for a 'very long time' after her tears in Commons rattled markets

Read more: We're fixing the foundations of Britain - to make it a Britain you feel proud to live in once again, writes Keir Starmer

Rachel Reeves appears to cry at PMQs

The Chancellor was seen beaming as she attended the launch of the Government's 10-year plan for the NHS in London, alongside the PM and Health Secretary, Wes Streeting.

She was repeatedly asked to comment on her tearful appearance in the Commons, but stayed silent as the PM's answered questions from journalists. Her own speech also didn't mention yesterday's events.

But Starmer heaped more praise on the Chancellor while unveiling his vision for the NHS, saying her decisions played a part in the Government investing "record amounts in the NHS".

He said: "It's all down to the foundation we laid this year, all down to the path of renewal that we chose, the decisions made by the Chancellor, by Rachel Reeves, which mean we can invest record amounts in the NHS.

"Already over 6,000 mental health workers recruited, 1,700 new GPs, 170 community diagnostic centres - really important - already open.

"New surgical hubs, new mental health units, new ambulance sites. Record investment right across the system."

In an exclusive opinion piece for LBC, the Prime Minister said it is his “personal” mission to save the NHS - noting that his mother, sister, and wife all worked in the service.

Almost a year on from the general election, Sir Keir Starmer vowed the government is “going to get it back on its feet and fit for the future.”

"It was created by a Labour government, and it will be saved by this Labour government."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (left), Prime Minister Sir Keir (right) and Health Secretary Wes Streeting (centre) at the launch of the Government's 10-year health plan.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (left), Prime Minister Sir Keir (right) and Health Secretary Wes Streeting (centre) at the launch of the Government's 10-year health plan. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about her tearful appearance yesterday, the Prime Minister said all people could be caught "off guard" by their emotions, but the Chancellor had to deal with it while on camera in Parliament.

He said she was doing an "excellent" job, would remain in place beyond the next general election, and that they were both absolutely committed to the Chancellor's "fiscal rules" to maintain discipline over the public finances.

UK Government bonds rallied and the pound steadied on Thursday, after reassurances from the Prime Minister about the Chancellor's future.

The sight of her in tears on Wednesday, and the £5 billion black hole in her public spending plans as a result of the welfare U-turn, had spooked the markets, triggering a sharp sell-off of bonds, with the yield seeing the sharpest increase since US president Donald Trump's tariff plans shook up financial markets in April.

Sir Keir said he had spoken to the Chancellor on Wednesday evening and she was "fine", and her tears were as a result of a "purely personal" matter rather than the "ups and downs of this week".

He said: "I actually personally didn't appreciate it was happening in the Chamber, because I came in, I've got questions being fired at me in PMQs, so I'm constantly up at the despatch box and down.

"I think we just need to be clear, it's a personal matter, and I'm not going to breach Rachel's privacy by going into what's a personal matter for her."

He said that "in politics, you're on show the whole time, there's no hiding place".

