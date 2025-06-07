NHS to get '£30bn boost' in landmark spending review as other departments brace for cuts

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivering a speech where he announced NHS England will be abolished. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The NHS will reportedly receive a £30bn boost in the government's spending review next week, but it may come at the expense of many other vital public services.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline how much each government department will receive over the next few years in her June 11 review on Treasury spending.

The rise in the Health Department's budget will likely mark it out as a key winner next week, while other departments could see their budgets slashed as a result.

Ms Reeves will reportedly argue that the boost will improve the NHS and raise living standards.

Under the plans, the NHS's day-to-day budget is expected to surge by 2.8% in real terms annually over the three-year spending review period, according to The Times.

It means £30bn will be added to its £200bn budget or £17bn in real terms, by 2028.

Ambulances waiting outside the accident and emergency department of The Heath Hospital near Cardiff city centre. Picture: Alamy

The move is likely to deepen explosive rows within the cabinet as other ministers make their case for extra funding.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has been pleading for spending increases for her department. She has had the backing of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warning against proposed cuts to police.

Along with other police chiefs, he warned the cuts would have severe and “far reaching consequences” if the Treasury pushes ahead with slashing funding.

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner is also expected to lose out - likely meaning cuts to housing and other services.

The chancellor has warned that “not every department will get everything that they want” as she prepares to slash department budget.

However, another expected winner is the Department of Defence. Prime Minister Sir KeIr Starmer has vowed to spend 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with an "ambition" to raise this to 3% in the next parliament, a period which could stretch to 2034.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

This will rise to 3.5% within a decade, Labour announced this week.

Health chiefs have warned that simply pumping cash into the health service without a long-term workforce plan may not go far enough to save it.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said that without a vast restructuring to the way the health service treats patients, a funding boost “is not going to enable us to achieve recovery and reform”

Labour has vowed to transform the NHS, slashing waiting times and revolutionising the care sector.

The party has pledged to have 92% of patients treated within 18 weeks by the next election, a target not hit for a decade. Currently, just 60% are seen within this time.

Last month, waiting lists surged 7.4 million, sparking warnings from NHS bosses fearing they will not be able to hit the interim target of 65% next year.

Meanwhile, A&E waiting time targets have not been met for more than a decade, while the 18-minute target for category 2 ambulance calls has never been hit outside the pandemic.

The Health department announced this week that £450 million will be put into creating better care and more facilities, with an emphasis on caring for people closer to their homes.

The Government wants to cut the number of patients waiting more than 12 hours for a hospital bed – or to be discharged from A&E – so this occurs “less than 10% of the time”, according to the new document.

The new Urgent and Emergency Care Plan for England says more needs to be done to drive down long waits, cut delayed discharges and improve care for patients.

It comes as the new chief executive of NHS England Sir Jim Mackey described the "shock and worry" of discovering that "undeveloped" plans for the NHS in England projected a multi-billion deficit for this year.

He has said as he called on the service to “accelerate” improvements and stamp out unacceptable care which has become “normalised”.

While expecting "some growth" from the Treasury in the upcoming spending review, he said the service faces "big choices" to "tackle variation" and "improve service standards".

Meanwhile, Sir Jim said he will have "no problem" expressing his views to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Speaking at an event for the Medical Journalists Association in London, Sir Jim slammed "unacceptable" care - particularly for the elderly.

He also expressed concerns over staff being "desensitised" to poor care - such as elderly people facing long waits on trolleys in A&E departments.

On spending he said: "The NHS is such a big part of public spending now we are pretty much maxed out on what's affordable.

"It is really now about delivering better value for money, getting more change, getting back to reasonable productivity levels, but in a way that's human and is about standards and about quality."