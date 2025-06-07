NHS to get '£30bn boost' in landmark spending review as other departments brace for cuts

7 June 2025, 09:43 | Updated: 7 June 2025, 09:53

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivering a speech where he announced NHS England will be abolished.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivering a speech where he announced NHS England will be abolished. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The NHS will reportedly receive a £30bn boost in the government's spending review next week, but it may come at the expense of many other vital public services.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline how much each government department will receive over the next few years in her June 11 review on Treasury spending.

The rise in the Health Department's budget will likely mark it out as a key winner next week, while other departments could see their budgets slashed as a result.

Ms Reeves will reportedly argue that the boost will improve the NHS and raise living standards.

Under the plans, the NHS's day-to-day budget is expected to surge by 2.8% in real terms annually over the three-year spending review period, according to The Times.

It means £30bn will be added to its £200bn budget or £17bn in real terms, by 2028.

Read more: NHS app to become default source for appointments, screenings and test results

Read more: Labour promises to slash A&E waiting times and end 'corridor care' with £450m NHS investment in England

Ambulances waiting outside the accident and emergency department of The Heath Hospital near Cardiff city centre
Ambulances waiting outside the accident and emergency department of The Heath Hospital near Cardiff city centre. Picture: Alamy

The move is likely to deepen explosive rows within the cabinet as other ministers make their case for extra funding.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has been pleading for spending increases for her department. She has had the backing of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warning against proposed cuts to police.

Along with other police chiefs, he warned the cuts would have severe and “far reaching consequences” if the Treasury pushes ahead with slashing funding.

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner is also expected to lose out - likely meaning cuts to housing and other services.

The chancellor has warned that “not every department will get everything that they want” as she prepares to slash department budget.

However, another expected winner is the Department of Defence. Prime Minister Sir KeIr Starmer has vowed to spend 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with an "ambition" to raise this to 3% in the next parliament, a period which could stretch to 2034.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

This will rise to 3.5% within a decade, Labour announced this week.

Health chiefs have warned that simply pumping cash into the health service without a long-term workforce plan may not go far enough to save it.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said that without a vast restructuring to the way the health service treats patients, a funding boost “is not going to enable us to achieve recovery and reform”

Labour has vowed to transform the NHS, slashing waiting times and revolutionising the care sector.

The party has pledged to have 92% of patients treated within 18 weeks by the next election, a target not hit for a decade. Currently, just 60% are seen within this time.

Last month, waiting lists surged 7.4 million, sparking warnings from NHS bosses fearing they will not be able to hit the interim target of 65% next year.

Meanwhile, A&E waiting time targets have not been met for more than a decade, while the 18-minute target for category 2 ambulance calls has never been hit outside the pandemic.

The Health department announced this week that £450 million will be put into creating better care and more facilities, with an emphasis on caring for people closer to their homes.

The Government wants to cut the number of patients waiting more than 12 hours for a hospital bed – or to be discharged from A&E – so this occurs “less than 10% of the time”, according to the new document.

The new Urgent and Emergency Care Plan for England says more needs to be done to drive down long waits, cut delayed discharges and improve care for patients.

It comes as the new chief executive of NHS England Sir Jim Mackey described the "shock and worry" of discovering that "undeveloped" plans for the NHS in England projected a multi-billion deficit for this year.

He has said as he called on the service to “accelerate” improvements and stamp out unacceptable care which has become “normalised”.

While expecting "some growth" from the Treasury in the upcoming spending review, he said the service faces "big choices" to "tackle variation" and "improve service standards".

Meanwhile, Sir Jim said he will have "no problem" expressing his views to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Speaking at an event for the Medical Journalists Association in London, Sir Jim slammed "unacceptable" care - particularly for the elderly.

He also expressed concerns over staff being "desensitised" to poor care - such as elderly people facing long waits on trolleys in A&E departments.

On spending he said: "The NHS is such a big part of public spending now we are pretty much maxed out on what's affordable.

"It is really now about delivering better value for money, getting more change, getting back to reasonable productivity levels, but in a way that's human and is about standards and about quality."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest