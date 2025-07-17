Breaking News

Spies and special forces among 100 Britons included in Afghan data leak

Government gagged media over MoD leak that endangered 100,000 Afghan allies. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

The personal details of spies and special forces operatives were included in a massive data breach that saw thousands of Afghan citizens being relocated to the UK in secret.

It is believed information about more than 100 Brits has been found in the unprecedented leak.

MI6 spies, special forces personnel and members of the SAS were included in the spreadsheet, according to defence sources.

An unprecedented superinjunction was used by the government to suppress information about the breach, which exposed the personal details of thousands of Afghans who had worked with UK forces.

Nobody has been fired over £7 billion Afghan data breach, LBC understands

The breach, which happened under the previous Conservative government, involved the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) - a scheme designed to offer sanctuary in the UK to Afghans who supported British military operations during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people, including family members of the ARAP applicants, were affected by the breach and could be at risk of harassment, torture or death if the Taliban obtained their data, judges said in June 2024.

So far, around 4,500 people – made up of 900 ARAP applicants and approximately 3,600 family members - have been brought to the UK or are currently in transit through the Afghanistan Response Route.

A further estimated 600 people and their relatives are expected to be relocated before the scheme closes, bringing the total to around 6,900 individuals by the end of the programme.

The Ministry of Defence says that the cost of the 6,900 who have been brought over because of the data breach will be £800m.

However, court documents suggest the total cost of Afghan relocations could reach £7 billion - most of which has not been scrutinised by Parliament.

This is a breaking story, more follows…