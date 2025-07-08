Starmer battles to save ‘one in, one out’ migrant pact during Macron state visit

8 July 2025, 00:03

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday June 20, 2025.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday June 20, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a fight to save his migrant deal with France ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's three-day state visit.

Sir Keir's 'one in, one out' migrant deal with France has stalled amid opposition from other EU countries concerned about asylum seekers being returned to their shores, according to reports.

The arrangement intended to curb illegal Channel crossings.

It is understood that Sir Keir had hoped the agreement would be the centrepiece of the French president’s state visit.

Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus wrote to the European Commission over the proposals, fearing it could see asylum seekers returned to their shores instead.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with French President Emmanuel Macron in January 2025.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with French President Emmanuel Macron in January 2025. Picture: Alamy

Downing Street maintains the deal is not defunct but admits the situation is 'complex', as Britain is set to record a new high in illegal crossings, according to The Independent.

Migration, including discussions on 'returns hubs' and new tactics by French border police, will be a primary focus of talks between Sir Keir and President Macron.

Sir Keir is under significant pressure to address the increasing number of small boat crossings, with record figures reported for the first six months of 2025.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Sir Keir and President Macron have “an excellent working relationship”, adding that Britain’s “joint work with the French... is stronger than it’s ever been”.

Asked about the “one in, one out” agreement, the spokesperson said: “I wouldn’t comment on specific things ahead of a summit. We can expect progress on a wide range of priorities, including migration, but I’m not going to speculate on specifics ahead of a summit that is yet to take place.”

People thought to be migrants on a RIB (rigid inflatable boat) navigate through ships off the coast of Calais, France. Picture date: Friday July 4, 2025.
People thought to be migrants on a RIB (rigid inflatable boat) navigate through ships off the coast of Calais, France. Picture date: Friday July 4, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The leaders will also discuss defence and their joint efforts to create a “coalition of the willing” to maintain any peace deal that helps end the war in Ukraine.

Ahead of the visit, the pair spoke by phone on Saturday, during which they said they wanted to make “good progress” on a series of joint issues, including migration.

Mr Macron is to have the rare honour of addressing a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday before being the guest of honour at an evening banquet hosted by King Charles.

