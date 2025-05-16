Starmer ‘confident’ of making progress on post-Brexit 'reset' deal ahead of major EU summit

16 May 2025, 06:08

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen walk to 10 Downing Street in London, England.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen walk to 10 Downing Street in London, England. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is confident of making progress on a deal with the EU ahead of a major summit on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Government is set to host EU leaders in London next week as part of its "reset" with the bloc that could see an agreement struck on British access to a 150 billion euro (£126.4 billion) defence fund.

The deal is understood to be a jumping-off point for future negotiations between the UK and EU, giving an idea of the kind of relationship both sides want to maintain after Brexit.

But some reports have suggested that disagreements over fishing rights and a possible UK-EU youth mobility scheme have thrown the prospect of a deal into doubt.

These have been the two major sticking points of a potential deal, and several high-level negotiations have not broken the deadlock.

European countries, including France, are keen to secure continued access to British waters for fishing, rather than having to renegotiate limits and quotas each year, according to reports.

Another concession will be UK participation in a youth mobility scheme which gives 18 to 30-year old UK residents the opportunity to work in the EU for two years, and vice versa.

Read more: Ukrainian man charged over arson attacks on homes and car linked to Keir Starmer

Read more: Trump thought Ukraine peace deal 'would be easy' due to 'relationship with Putin', ex CIA chief tells LBC

“[Fisheries] is one of the building blocks of this agreement. It is not possible to imagine that we have a successful summit without a positive outcome on this issue,” a senior EU diplomat told the Guardian.

“If you don’t have an agreement on fisheries, you don’t have an agreement on SDP [security and defence policy], you don’t have an agreement on migration. It has to be a win-win."

But the Prime Minister struck a positive note during a visit to Albania on Thursday, telling reporters: "I'm confident we will make really good progress into Monday.

James O'Brien gets Brexit déjà vu

"If we do that we will have completed three agreements - India, US and EU - in the course of a two-week window, which is incredibly beneficial for our country."

While Sir Keir said he would not offer a "running commentary", he added his refusal to conduct "megaphone diplomacy" had enabled the Government to make "good progress" in negotiations with the EU.

Sir Keir's visit to Albania comes ahead of another European summit in the country's capital on Friday.

With leaders from across the continent expected to attend the European Political Community summit, it is likely to present an opportunity for last-minute negotiations on an EU deal as well as talks on migration, defence and Ukraine.

The prime minister will host President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; the European Council president, António Costa; and the EU high foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, at the first EU-UK summit in London on Monday.

During the visit, Sir Keir also hit back at comments from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who has threatened to tear up any agreement with the EU that did not meet her party's five "Brexit tests".

These include no "backsliding" on free movement or forced asylum transfers, no new money paid to the EU, no reduction in fishing rights, no role for the European Court of Justice and no "compromise on the primacy of Nato".

Asked about Mrs Badenoch's position, Sir Keir said it was "really hard to take her seriously" following her opposition to deals struck with both India and the US.

He said: "Now without knowing what is in the deal with the EU, she says she's against it. The only saving grace is that nobody in Europe takes her seriously so it doesn't make a blind bit of difference.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest