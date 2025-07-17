Prime Minister defends suspending four Labour MPs over ‘persistent breaches of discipline’

Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has defended suspending four Labour MPs over "persistent breaches of discipline."

Speaking to reporters, Sir Keir said he had to "deal with people who repeatedly broke the whip, because everyone was elected as a Labour MP on the manifesto of change, and everybody needs to deliver as a Labour government".

He said: "We were elected in to change this country for the better, and that means we've got to carry through that change, and we've got to carry through reforms."

"We inherited a broken economy and broken public services. No government has inherited both of those ever before and I'm determined that we will change this country for the better," he added.

The four suspended MPs are Brian Leishman, Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchcliff and Rachael Maskell, who led the backbench rebellion over planned welfare cuts.

The PM is desperately trying to restore party discipline after dozens of MPs threatened to crash the government's recent welfare bill.

All four suspended MPs voted against the bill.

The suspensions are "the political equivalent of putting a hand on a spike" one MP told LBC's Aggie Chambré.

Ms Maskell said she was suspended for “standing up for my constituents”

She said: “The reason why I voted the way I did was because I believe in fighting for people.”

She said she had a “positive conversation” with the Chief Whip, adding: “He knows my heart and why I did what I did.“

Ms Maskell said she was “not angry” but “upset that we are in this place because I believe we are better than that as a party. I believe that strength comes from the backbenches".

Ms Maskell urged the Prime Minister to engage with his backbenchers, saying she wanted to see “bridges built” and this would “make him a better Prime Minister.”

She said she believed there was a path back to having the Labour whip restored.

But she said she did not “believe in the process of suspension”, adding it was “better to have dialogue”.

Alloa & Grangemouth MP Mr Leishman has been a consistent critic of the Prime Minister since he took power, while Mr Hinchliff, the MP for North East Hertfordshire, led the rebellion against Labour's planning bill.

A statement released by Mr Leishman’s office following the news said: “I am a proud Labour member, and I remain committed to the party. I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving.

“I have voted against the government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa & Grangemouth. I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.

“It is the honour of my life to be the MP for Alloa & Grangemouth, and my priority remains representing and fighting for constituents, whether they voted for me or not.”

Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan also confirmed he had been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party but defended his decision to vote against the Government’s welfare reforms.

He said: “Since being elected I have consistently spoken up for my constituents on a range of issues, including most recently on cuts to disability benefits.

“I understood this could come at a cost, but I couldn’t support making disabled people poorer.

“Although I’ve been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party today, I’ve been part of the Labour and trade union movement for 40 years and remain as committed as ever to its values.

“To my constituents: it’s business as usual. I remain your hardworking local MP, I will continue to take up your concerns and speak up for Poole.”