Starmer to hold emergency call with France and Germany to discuss 'unspeakable and indefensible' situation in Gaza

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with starvation in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Prime Minister will hold an emergency call with France and Germany on Friday to discuss the “unspeakable and indefensible” situation in Gaza.

Sir Keir Starmer will discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza with the UK’s allies as reports of mass hunger and malnutrition continue to pour out the region.

Speaking on Thursday, the PM said: "The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible. While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.

"I will hold an emergency call with E3 partners tomorrow, where we will discuss what we can do urgently to stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need while pulling together all the steps necessary to build a lasting peace.

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp. Picture: Getty

"We all agree on the pressing need for Israel to change course and allow the aid that is desperately needed to enter Gaza without delay.”

"It is hard to see a hopeful future in such dark times. But I must reiterate my call for all sides to engage in good faith, and at pace, to bring about an immediate ceasefire and for Hamas to unconditionally release all hostages. We strongly support the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt to secure this.

"We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people. A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis."

At least 101 Gazans, 80 being children, have died of hunger in the wake of October 7, 2023, with most deaths coming in recent weeks, new data from the Gaza health ministry shows.

The UN has blamed rising hunger and malnutrition on Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza, which has seen the region’s people “drip-fed” aid, a policy the UK government has branded “inhumane.”

Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Shifa hospital in Gaza City, added that around 900,000 children in Gaza are suffering from hunger.

At least 70,000 of them are in a state of malnutrition, he warned.

Starmer's Government is "deeply committed" to recognising a Palestinian state, Cabinet minister Jonathan Reynolds said.

Yazan, a malnourished 2-year-old Palestinian boy, lays on a mattress in his family's damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City,. Picture: Getty

The Business Secretary stressed that such a move would have to be meaningful and come as part of a "genuine move towards a two-state solution and a long-term peace settlement" with Israel.

Mr Reynolds told LBC: "We are deeply committed to the recognition of Palestine as a state, that was part of our manifesto, but obviously we want that to be meaningful.

"Now, at the minute, there is not a Palestinian state there. There is not political agreement between the two principal Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza.

"We have taken other steps in relation to the intolerable situation in Gaza. We've obviously sanctioned two Israeli cabinet ministers. I myself have ended arms exports to Israel that could be used in the conflict in Gaza.

"We've ended our talks with Israel on a more enhanced trade agreement and trade relationship. So we have taken those immediate steps.

"And we do want to see Palestine recognised. I want that to be meaningful. I want that to be working with partners, other countries around the world."