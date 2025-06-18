Starmer calls emergency COBRA meeting as UK withdraws embassy families amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict

18 June 2025, 14:03 | Updated: 18 June 2025, 14:20

Sir Keir Starmer has rushed to call the meeting as Iran and Israel continue to exchange strikes, leading the home office to "temporarily withdraw" the families of staff at the British embassy in Tel Aviv.
By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee on Wednesday to discuss the escalating security situation in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister has rushed to call the meeting as Iran and Israel continue to exchange strikes, leading the home office to "temporarily withdraw" the families of staff at the British embassy in Tel Aviv.

Brits have already been advised to avoid all travel to Israel and those currently in the country have been urged to register their presence with the embassy.

No.10 still has no current plans to evacuate British nationals from Israel but has increased support in Jordan and Egypt for those making their own way out of the region.

Israel's air campaign against Iran entered its sixth day on Wednesday, with missiles striking the Iranian capital, Tehran, overnight.

A Downing Street spokesperson says the UK’s position is still that "we want to de-escalate the situation".

"This is an extremely fast-moving situation and we are working with partners to reiterate the need to return to diplomacy," the spokesperson adds.

The UK Foreign Office says family members of staff at the British Embassy in Tel Aviv and the British consulate in Jerusalem have been temporarily withdrawn as a precaution.

In its latest travel advice for Israel, it says the embassy and consulate are still carrying out essential work, including services to British nationals.

Speaking to LBC on Tuesday, Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely said the UK is "not going to be involved" in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

She said in the past the UK "were great partners of the defence coalition", but added that Britain will be kept out of the conflict.

It comes as Iran warned American involvement in its war with Israel would spell "all-out war" in the Middle East.

Donald Trump has called for the "unconditional surrender" of Iran as tensions in the region escalate.

Speaking on Wednesday, an Iranian spokesman added that Iran would not hesitate to attack the US if it joined Israel.

"We will not show any reluctance in defending our people, security and land - we will respond seriously and strongly, without restraint," he said.

One possible location the US President is considering striking is Fordow, an underground nuclear site which Iran allegedly uses to enrich uranium.

The site is believed to be at the heart of Iran's nuclear programme, according to sources who spoke to CBS, which include senior US officials.

Fordow is located almost 300 feet underground inside a mountain, and is protected by heavy fortifications and air defences.

Experts believe it is where Iran has been enriching uranium for weapons purposes, which hasn't yet been proven.

