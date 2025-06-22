Starmer to hold emergency COBRA meeting as he says UK 'doing everything it can' to de-escalate Iran tensions

22 June 2025, 11:56 | Updated: 22 June 2025, 12:19

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Keir Starmer will hold an emergency COBRA meeting today after the US struck Iran's nuclear facilities overnight, as he said Britain is doing "everything we can to stabilise the situation".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

COBRA (Cabinet Office Briefing Room A)meetings are called in emergency scenarios including civil unrest, as well international conflicts.

The government has held multiple COBRA meetings since Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear sites last Friday.

Another is set to take place today after US President Donald Trump authorised the bombings of the underground Fordow plant, one of the country’s key nuclear sites, and two other facilities in the early hours of Sunday morning, calling it a “successful attack”.

Speaking to reporters following the US' strikes on Iran, Starmer said: "We've long had concerns about the Iranian nuclear programme, and been very clear that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

"The US has now taken action to alleviate that threat. It is important that we now de-escalate the situation, stabilise the region, and get the parties back around the table to negotiate, and I've been speaking with international leaders this morning to that end."

He said the government is doing "everything we can to stabilise the situation, to de-escalate the situation, and to get to a negotiated outcome".

He added that "Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon", which he branded "the greatest threat to stability in the region".

In what is the most consequential decision of Mr Trump’s presidency so far, the US assault on Iran signals a significant escalation in its conflict with Israel.

Read more: Whether the UK wished it or not, we are now in the firing-line after Trump's strikes on Iran

Read more: Iran strikes Israel in revenge attacks as it warns of 'unprecedented danger and chaos' after US hits nuclear sites

President Donald J. Trump.
President Donald J. Trump. Picture: Alamy
Military tasked with civil defense and recovery operations survey the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Military tasked with civil defense and recovery operations survey the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Alamy

Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi blasted the US strikes on three of its nuclear facilities as "extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour" and warned Tehran is "considering all options" as it plots its revenge.

Starmer said Tehran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon following the strikes as he backed the US' intervention.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the PM said:“Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.

“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis."

Reports from the US suggested that the bombers flew direct from the US rather than using the joint UK/US base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

There is understood to have been no UK involvement in the action, which comes after Sir Keir and Foreign Secretary David Lammy had pushed for a diplomatic solution rather than US action which could further destabilise the region.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

