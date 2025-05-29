Starmer to brand Farage’s economics a ‘fantasy’ that will lead to Liz Truss-style meltdown

29 May 2025, 00:52

Sir Keir Starmer.
Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Nigel Farage’s “fantasy” economics will lead to a Liz Truss-style economic meltdown, Sir Keir Starmer will warn, after the Reform UK leader set out his party’s proposed policies.

The Prime Minister is expected to urge the public to reject Reform UK’s calls to use “family finances” as a gambling chip on “unfunded” tax cuts.

This comes after the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the party’s pledge to increase the income tax personal allowance to £20,000 a year could cost between £50 to £80 billion a year.

Speaking at a press conference in central London on Tuesday, Mr Farage said his measures were “aimed at British families” as he announced plans to scrap the two-child benefit cap and fully reverse the winter fuel payment cuts.

Responding to Mr Farage’s speech, IFS deputy director Helen Miller said the announcements on winter fuel payments and the two-child benefit cap were “dwarfed” by the change to income tax personal allowance.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party speaks at an event in London, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party speaks at an event in London, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

On a visit to meet workers at a manufacturing business in the North West, Sir Keir is expected to brand Mr Farage’s policies a “mad experiment”.

He will say: “In opposition we said Liz Truss would crash the economy and leave you to pick the bill. We were right.

“And we were elected to fix that mess.“Now in Government, we are once again fighting the same fantasy – this time from Nigel Farage.“

Farage is making the exact same bet Liz Truss did.“That you can spend tens of billions on tax cuts without a proper way of paying for it.“

And just like Truss, he is using your family finances, your mortgage, your bills as a gambling chip on his mad experiment.

“The result will be the same.

“Liz Truss bet the house and lost.“£45 billion in unfunded tax cuts, with no means to pay for them.

“Markets reacted, the economy tanked and we’re all still paying the price for mortgages, rents and bills that spiralled out of control.

“I won’t let that happen.“Labour’s Plan for Change has stabilised the economy, with growth at the fastest rate in the G7 this year, four cuts to interest rates, and a pay boost for 3.5 million low paid workers.

Short-lived Conservative prime minister Ms Truss’ mini-budget spooked the financial markets in 2022 and led to a spike in mortgage rates.

