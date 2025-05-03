Starmer vows to 'go faster and further' despite election setbacks - but Labour backbenchers call for 'change of plan'

3 May 2025, 17:29 | Updated: 3 May 2025, 17:30

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to "go faster and further" on Labour's plans despite a bruising set of election results - even as backbenchers called for change.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir and Conservative Kemi Badenoch are both facing pressure to reverse their parties' fortunes after the local elections saw Reform UK make major gains across England.

Nigel Farage hailed the results as "the end of two-party politics" and "the death of the Conservative Party" as Reform picked up ten councils and more than 600 seats in Thursday's poll.

The Prime Minister insisted there was "tangible proof that things are finally beginning to go in the right direction", although he said he was not satisfied with where the country was.

Writing in the Times, he said: "I am acutely aware that people aren't yet feeling the benefits. That's what they told us last night.

"Until they do, I will wake up every morning determined to go further and faster."

Sir Keir signalled his priorities as he pledged to deliver "more money in your pocket, lower NHS waiting lists, lower immigration numbers".

But Labour MP Rachael Maskell said her party has "special responsibilities" to serve the needs of people and should scrap winter fuel and welfare policies that she said are pushing voters away.

When Labour does not meet the "sweet spot" of offering support and protection in public services, voters look to "less favourable places", she said.

Read more: 'End of two-party politics': Starmer and Badenoch under pressure as Reform sweeps to victory in local elections

Read more: Labour has failed on the economy and voters punished them for it, writes Jeremy Hunt

Does Nigel Farage have an 'answer for everything'? Matt Frei and LBC caller debate

The York Central MP echoed Doncaster's Labour mayor Ros Jones, who criticised cuts to winter fuel allowance, hiking employers' national insurance contributions and squeezing welfare after she was narrowly re-elected.

But the Prime Minister showed no sign of changing course, instead saying he would go "further and faster" with his plans.

Conservative figures have meanwhile sought to deny that the results were "existential" for the party.

Squeezed between Reform and the Liberal Democrats, the Tories lost more than 600 councillors and all 15 of the councils it controlled going into the election, among the worst results in the party's history.

Mrs Badenoch apologised to defeated Conservative councillors and pledged to get the party back to being viewed as the "credible alternative to Labour".

Mr Farage has warned council staff working on diversity or climate change initiatives to seek "alternative careers".

A newly elected Reform UK councillor said Durham County Council would be "getting the auditors in" right away to slash spending in areas like net zero and green initiatives.

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

"We're getting the auditors in to see ... actually what those jobs are, and if they're good value for money, and if they're not, well, the answer is, 'Yeah, goodbye'," Darren Grimes, a Durham councillor said.

Cash spent on such programmes is "vanishingly small" and discretionary spending for councils is mostly spent on social care, libraries and filling in potholes, Tony Travers, a professor of public policy at the LSE, told the programme.

The Prime Minister is under pressure after Reform won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by six votes and took control of the previously Labour-run Doncaster Council.

Ms Maskell said that Labour is not "any other political party".

"We were created to serve the needs of people across working areas of our country so that people had a real voice of the kind of change that they wanted to see.

"I think it's now time, if Labour are going to go further faster, to pick up that voice, to put our fingers on the pulse and to understand that that responsibility that the 1945 government set out, putting that safety net in place at the welfare state, is on our watch and is our responsibility."

LBC callers react to Reform's local election surge

She said Labour needs to be driven by "a framework of values, which is about protecting people".

"I believe that when Labour does not meet that sweet spot, that expectation that people have of a Labour government, then they start to look in less favourable places for where that help comes from.

"Yesterday, many people were searching for that response, to find that protection, to get that support.

"That's why Labour have got to learn from the results yesterday and ensure that we do meet the needs of people in this country in very, very trying times."

Backbench MP Emma Lewell, who has represented South Shields since 2013, said a "change of plan" is needed and said it is "tone deaf" to repeat that Labour will keep moving "further and faster".

Brian Leishman, the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, said the Government's first 10 months "haven't been good enough or what the people want" and warned that the next government will be "an extreme right-wing one" if people's living standards are not improved.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest